Call to penalise bodies which flout language legislation

A SYSTEM to penalise repeat offenders of Official Languages Act should be initialised to dissuade public bodies who choose to flout the legislation rather than pay the costs of translating official documents to Irish.

So said Conradh na Gaeilge Ard Rúnaí Julian de Spáinn who pointed out that the Irish language advocacy body’s suggestion that this be set out in legislation amending the 2003 act was ignored as it was pointed out that the power to establish such a system was already included in the Bill.

“As it is the only penalty that the Language Commissioner can impose is to put the report of an unfavourable finding before the Houses of the Oireachtas and, even then, the Dáil or Seanad is free to accept or reject the report,” said Mr. De Spáinn.

In the case of the English language only Local Area Plans, the estimated cost of translating these from English to Irish was €156,000.

This was less than 5% of the overall cost of the preparation of these plans, €3,046,000. This figure was far in excess of the original budget of €182,000 voted for by the councillors as adequate to pay for the preparation of the Local Area Plans.

He described as an ‘insult to Irish speakers’ the behaviour of Cork County Council in twice flouting the Official Languages Act by choosing to publish major public policy documents, the Local Area Plans and the Draft County Development Plan respesctively, in English only.

He pointed out that the Council as a public body wasn’t in the position that it could adhere to some laws and not to others.

He also rejected the contention the Council made when it was explaining its decision not to publish the Local Area Plans, that only one person had made a complaint from the entire population of Cork County, 416,000, when the documents were published in English only.

“There’s no culture there to encourage people to seek Irish language translations of official documents - this culture has to be encouraged and fostered and this can’t happen if the documents are not made available as Gaeilge.

“In Wales, for instance, the system is much better as there’s a policy of ‘active offer’, as in the authority or public body is obliged to offer the service or document in Welsh.

“That’s a system, were it to be introduced in Ireland, which could have a significant positive impact on the demand for Irish language versions of official documents - this is an approach that needs to be considered.”