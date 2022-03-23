Call to exhume body of Michael Collins made at ‘Murder’ show

The body of Michael Collins in repose at Shanakiel Hospital in Cork on August 23, 1922. His coat was carelessly flung over a chair next to the bed but it has since disappeared along with a great deal more vital evidence about the killing.

THE State needs to order the exhumation of the body of Michael Collins, one of its founders, to establish facts around his assassination at Béal na Blath a century ago.

According to Paddy Cullivan, the producer and presenter of ‘The Murder of Michael Collins’, a show which is touring Ireland north and south at present, there is no proof to back up any of the prevailing theories surrounding the slaying of the then Chairman of the Provisional Government - Taoiseach in today’s parlance - and Commander in Chief of the National Army.

In his two hour presentation, in which he presented documents to substantiate his claims, he detailed how Sonny O’Neill, who is believed by many historians, to have fired the shot which took the life of General Collins at Béal na Blath, had nothing in his records to suggest he was a marksman or had been a sniper at any time in his military career.

According to documents including the pension and military service records of Sonny O’Neill sent to Mr Cullivan, there was very little evidence to point at his prowess as a marksman.

In fact he had been wounded in combat on the Western Front during World War 1 and would have found it difficult, perhaps, to use a rifle given the nature of his wounds. The evidence presented suggested that O’Neill was a’first class shot’ with a pistol but it would have bad to have been a remarkable shot indeed to have hit his target from 450 feet as the light faded on August 22, 1922.

Other suspects who have been suggested include Emmet Dalton, Michael Collins’ right hand man, who was sitting alongside his leader in the car that brought them to Béal na Blath, and Jock McPeake, the driver of the armoured car which was part of the convoy.

“There’s no proof of any theory, whether it’s Dalton, O’Neill, McPeake or a ricochet,

“There’s no actual ballistic or forensic proof of anything.”

According to Mr Cullivan, who was speaking to The Corkman after his presentation in The Mills Inn in Baile Mhúirne last week, the producer suggested the State should take the opportunity to exhume the remains of Michael Collins because this was a debt owed to one of the founders of the State and his killing didn’t deserve to be the subject of constant speculation for years to come. He also suggested that the reputations of Sonny O’Neill, Emmet Dalton and Jock McPeake would also be served by finding out more about what happened.

“Until we actually have any proof or evidence as in both ballistic and forensic evidence from the actual exhumation of the body to find out what happened, we cannot say who did it and everything is just theory.

“Everything is just theory or hearsay if we continue to base what happened on what he said or what she said.

He pointed out that the report of the autopsy, which was carried out Oliver St John Gogarty, a noted surgeon of the era, has gone missing and there wasn’t even a death certificate to officially record Michael Collins death.

“My problem is there isn’t an answer yet - the only answer we’ll have is if we exhume the body because that’s the only time we’ll know the width of the wound, the depth of the wound, is there an entrance wound on the lower left hand side of the skull for real or is there really was just one devastating wound on the right hand side of the skull.

“We can find this out, the skull is still there, we can still find out what happened to him and that’s why I find it so strange that nobody wants to.”

He suggested the autopsy would help establish whether a Mauser or DumDum or, even, a ricochet bullet, had hit Collins during the ambush.

“Do we really think that Michael Collins deserves a bunch of lads sitting around every couple of years theorising about what happened to him - it’s a very undesireable thing for a man who achieved so much for Ireland.

“If members of his family think, let it lie, if the State thinks let it lie, I’m here going, why, why wouln’t you want find out what happend to him.”

In the show, which will be presented in Ballycotton next week, Mr Cullivan points to a powerful motive for getting rid of Michael Collins. An order made by fellow minister Ernest Blythe on August 9, just two weeks before the killing of Collins, reversed the course of action proposed by the General, to seek to attack the north in order to unite the country.

While in Cork during his last journey, the General wanted to make a truce with the anti-Treaty forces so he could include them in an army which would attack northwards.

A famous photograph of the slain leader in a military hospital in Cork shows a coat, which might have contained notes about his intentions lying carelessly next to the bed in which he was laid out.

The coat worn by Collins is also on the missing list.