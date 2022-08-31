Call for vacant housing grant scheme to be expanded to incorporate rural Cork areas

It is estimated that there are up to 9,000 vacant and derelict dotted around County Cork.

A CALL has been made for the expansion of a scheme that offers financial assistance to people seeking to purchase and renovate vacant buildings into homes in towns to include properties in rural areas.

Under the Croí Cónaithe (Towns) Fund a maximum grant of €30,000 is available for the refurbishment of vacant buildings into a ‘principal private residence’, including those that have never been used for residential in the past.

Under the terms of the scheme properties considered for inclusion must have been built prior to 1993 and have been vacant for a minimum of two-years.

Where the refurbishment costs are expected to exceed the standard €30,000 grant, an additional €20,000 top-up grant is available if the property in question is confirmed by the applicant to be derelict (structurally unsound and dangerous) bringing the maximum grant available up to €50,000.

Cork county councillor Bernard Moynihan (FF) has called on the Department of Housing, Local Government and Heritage to expand the remit of the scheme to rural areas in order to specifically help first time-buyers get a foothold on the property ladder.

“This is an excellent scheme. However, as it is currently only open properties located within town of village boundaries. I am calling for it to be expanded to allow vacant and derelict properties in more rural areas be brought back into use as family homes,” said Cllr Moynihan.

“The lack of affordable housing is a huge issue throughout the country and every possible avenue must be examined to increase the availability of houses. The expansion of this scheme to all areas of the country would be another step in the right direction,” he added.