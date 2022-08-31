Call for Bus Éireann to provide early morning service for Charleville area

THE current level of bus services for people living in Charleville and the surrounding areas is not up to scratch and must be expanded to cater for early morning passengers.

That’s the view of Cork North West Fianna Fáil TD Michael Moynihan, who has called on Bus Éireann to prioritise the provision of earlier services ensuring people can get to Cork or Limerick before 9am.

“This has been an ongoing issue for many years and I am deeply frustrated and disappointed with the lack of progress on this situation from Bus Éireann,” said Deputy Moynihan.

He said that as far back as 2019 he had been told Bus Éireann were looking into the issue and said they had hoped to introduce early morning services before the end of the year.

“I have again contacted Bus Éireann and the Minister for Transport, Eamon Ryan urge all parties to deliver a service that is needed for the community of Charleville. This is a vital issue for students and workers who wish to utilise public transport to travel to Limerick and Cork,” said Deputy Moynihan.

“I am calling for the provision of earlier services on this route without any further delays. This situation has already dragged on for too long and needs to be resolved as soon as possible,” he added.