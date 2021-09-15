Call for €70k grant to restore derelict town-centre homes

There are derelict houses in towns around Ireland, such as this one for sale in Skibbereen, which could be inhabitable with major renovations.

FIRST-time buyers should be given a grant of €60,000-€70,000 to restore derelict houses in town centres and villages throughout north Cork and help revitalise those communities.

That’s the call of Newmarket-based Fine Gael councillor Gerard Murphy, who believes that this is a measure being seriously considered by central Government to be rolled out nationwide.

Cllr Murphy was speaking to The Corkman against the backdrop of a call by Green Party leader and Minister Eamon Ryan, who urged local authorities to build more houses in response to the recently published Housing for All plan.

Cllr Murphy wants to see a balance between houses for those with roots and family connections in rural areas, and more compact developments in towns and villages.

“I see the greatest community centres, playing fields, schools, other infrastructure in villages, but I see them lying empty, without any population to fill them in a matter of years if we don’t act,” he said. “It would save the Government money in the long run if they were to offer first time buyers a massive grant, say €60,000-€70,000, to restore to a high-standard houses that are now derelict in towns and villages to live in for a minimum of 10 years.

“They would revitalise the town centres and villages and, at the same time, they would save the Government money in terms of the investment that would be required to provide schools, community centres, water-treatment works, playing fields and other infrastructure in other locations.”

Cllr Murphy pointed out derelict houses and buildings that would have been considered uninhabitable during the boom are already being bought up in town centres throughout the County: “They’re selling within 48 hours of going up for sale – that’s happened in Newmarket,” he said.