Cabinet approves Air Ambulance funding package

APPROVAL was finally secured for a funding package to support the North Cork based Community Air Ambulance at a Cabinet meeting on Wednesday, it has been confirmed to The Corkman.

Health Minister Stephen Donnelly brought the matter to the Cabinet table at this week’s meeting of senior Ministers and got the green light for a funding package, the exact details of which have yet to be disclosed.

Cork North West TD Michael Moynihan told this newspaper that he was delighted that funding which would support the Air Ambulance into the future had been secured.

“It’s an issue I’ve been fighting for a long time and it’s great to see that the Air Ambulance will get much needed support as they continue their vital work.”

The confirmation of the funding package to support the Air Ambulance into the future follows a report in this newspaper two weeks ago in which the prospects of such a package were first disclosed.

The Community Air Ambulance has carried out over a thousand life-saving missions since its establishment in 2019. Initially it was intended that the service, which operates from Rathcoole Airfield near Millstreet, would be supported by charitable subscriptions from the public solely but the Covid pandemic made it impossible for the service to reach its funding targets of more than €1.5m per year. Restrictions on public gatherings curtailed the number of charitable events that took place. Never the less charitable donations continued to be made by individuals and groups, manyof whom had directly benefitted from the service.

Even though the funding package will go a long wayto ensuring the service continues into the future, the likelihood is that ongoing charitable donations from the public will remain a large part of the Air Ambulance funding.