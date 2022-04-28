Buyout of Boherbue firm Ingredient Solutions is ‘massive news for Cork’

The management team of Ingredients Solutionns and the announcement on Wednesday of the buyout, from left: Kellie Pietrzak (Sales Support Supervisor), Tara Galletly (Finance Supervisor), Esther Linehan (Office Manager), Agnieszka Sobkow (Company Accountant), Dr Josef Rupp (CEO of Rupp AG and new owner of Ingredient Solutions), Ian Galletly (MD of Ingredient Solutions), Suma Lakshmana (Technical Manager), Claire O'Gorman (Procurement Manager), Paul Aherne (Production Manager), Ted Healy (Operations Manager).

ONE of the largest employers in Duhallow, and a key part of the dairy industry in the region, was bought this week by an Austrian firm.

Boherbue based Ingredient Solutions Ltd employs 100 people and produces about 12,000 tonnes of various cheese products per year. These cheese products are produced from milk purchased from nearby Boherbue Co-op, which is supplied by hundreds of local farmers.

On Wednesday it was announced that Ingredient Solutions has been bought by Rupp AG, a family-based cheesemaker from Hörbranz in Austria. The value of the transaction was not disclosed. The purchase of the Duhallow company is a further step towards the international expansion of Rupp AG.

Founded in 1908, private cheese diary Rupp is the largest family-owned company in the Austrian dairy industry, producing processed and natural specialty cheeses under the Rupp and Alma brands at four locations in Europe and Asia. The company is also active in the B2B segment. With more than 750 employees worldwide, Rupp had sales of €235 million in 2021.

In a statement, the CEO of Rupp, Dr. Josef Rupp, said he was very pleased about this week’s deal ‘and the resulting opening up of new markets in Europe’.

“The companies do not only complement each other excellently from a market point of view, but especially from a product point of view they are an excellent addition to Rupp AG,” said the statement.

Food Ingredient will continue to operate independently in Boherbue and will ‘profit from synergies and know-how transfer’. The founder and managing director of Ingredient Solution, Mr Ian Galletly, who has been in office for 20 years, will also remain with the company.

Ingredient Solutions was founded in 2000 by Mr Galletly and has developed it into one of the leading cheese companies in Ireland. The 100-strong team, based here and in the UK, provides a fully integrated service covering all aspects of cheese, from consultancy, product design and prototype development to full production.

“I am delighted that Josef travelled from Austria today, to become acquainted with our team, this gave the team the assurity that Ingredient Solutions Ltd is in good hands and we can look forward to a bright future working together,” Mr Galletly told The Corkman.

Commenting on the deal, local TD Michael Moynihan said it was fabulous news for the region. “We were given a briefing this morning by Dr Joseph Rupp and Ian Galletly about their exciting plans for the Boherbue operation and what they want to do next,” said Deputy Moynihan. “They are looking at expanding their operations and have ambitious plans for the Boherbue site, which is most welcome news.

“This is most welcome news for the entire western Duhallow region.

He also revealed that Ingredient Solutions and Rupp AG had already been working together prior to this.

Meanwhile, Cllr Bernard Moynihan said he has already been in contact with Cork County Council in relation to securing planning permission for a ‘brand new plant’ which is to be located close to the current Ingredient Solutions plant in Boherbue.

“This is absolutely fantastic news for Boherbue and the entire Duhallow region, and I am absolutely delighted,” said Cllr Moynihan. “It is massive news.”

Cllr Moynihan was also eager to point of that a recent UCC\CorkCoCo report on the dairy industry found that, as he put it: “Ireland is the best country in the world for producing milk and, in Ireland, Cork is the best county”.