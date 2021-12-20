Buttevant & Doneraile Credit Union - still going strong after 50-years

THE board and staff of the Buttevant & Doneraile Credit Union recently marked a golden milestone in history, celebrating 50-years dedicated service to the people of the area.

The key focus of the celebration was to say ‘thank you’ to the local people involved in establishing the service for the local community and the many life-long members that have engaged with the credit union over the years.

Tomás O’Neill, the CEO of Mallow Credit Union, said the celebration was an important way of recognising the “extraordinary efforts” of the volunteers and staff who have champion the credit union within the local community.

“Credit Unions have long been a stalwart of communities across Ireland and, at a time where more and more banks are choosing to leave the Irish market or close branches in more rural areas, we are bolstered to see the incredible trust and support our members put in us,” said Mr O’Neill.

He said that was something they are reminded of each time someone opens an account for their child, chooses to borrow with the credit union or recommends them as their preferred financial service provider.

“Over 50 years, a lot has changed. But putting the community and members first has always remained the same for the credit union. That’s why we are investing in additional services, like a new current account with a debit card to better serve our members, which will be available in the coming months,” said Mr O’Neill.

Betty Foley, branch supervisor of the Buttevant & Doneraile branches, has been involved with the credit union for 30-years, has worked there for 22- years, and was on board in 2016 when the merger with Mallow Credit Union solidified the future of credit union services in the area.

She the Buttevant Credit Union had a “long and rich History” and paid tribute to John Fitzgerald (RIP), Emmet Harrington, Tadgh Nagle, Sean Hogan (RIP), Mary O Donoghue, Una Murphy (RIP), Michael O Mahony (RIP), Rev Fr Kelleher (RIP), Eamonn Lynch, Batt Kirby (RIP), Phil Watson (RIP), John McNamara (RIP), Mary Roche, Martin Fahy (RIP), Denis Foley (RIP), Bridget Hynes, Margaret Delahunt (RIP), Gay O Callaghan who set it up and formed the framework of the Board of Directors in 1971.

“Its key function was to serve community first and foremost. This remains our key priority,” said Ms Foley.

Our aim is to help members manage and control their financial well-being, by providing a safe place to save and a offer a competitive source of credit to them if and when they need it. We love seeing the members come through the door to us, and always want to do the best we can for them,” she added.