Business people gather for first event after pandemic restrictions

Paula Cogan, CEO Cognate Health and President of Cork Chamber of Commerce, Maura Walsh, CEO IRD Duhallow, Cork County Mayor Gillian Coughlan, Helen O’ Sullivan and Monica Gilmore, IRD Duhallow, Jenny Rose Clarke, Toon Bridge Dairy, Claire O’ Leary, Munster Fire & Safety, Geraldine O' Leary, IRD Duhallow Enterprise Working Group Co-Chair, Micheál Sheridan, Irish Community Air Ambulance, Mick Forde, The Farm Grenagh, and Michael Twohig, IRD Board member pictured at the IRD Duhallow March Breakfast Event. Photos by Sheila Fitzgerald

IT was an early start for some to be in IRD Duhallow’s headquarters for its March Business Breakfast but considering this was the first such event for more than two years, there weren’t many complaints on that score.

Local business people, managers and sole traders queued up to tuck in to the Jack McCarthy style buffet breakfast at the James O’Keeffe Institute but it wasn’t the only satisfying fare on offer at the event.

As IRD CEO Maura Walsh introduced the first guest, Cork Chamber of Commerce President and chief executive of Cognate Health, she stressed she was really welcoming her back as Paula had started her career more than 20 years ago at IRD Duhallow. She since went working with Jury’s Hotel Group, where she was involved in the introduction of the Jury’s Inns project, an initiative which meant hotels offered a room rate for accommodation, rather than a per person rate.

In her address Ms. Cogan spoke about the need for businesses to set time aside for strategising and in-service training.

“It’s good to be back,” said Ms. Cogan. “The two and a half years I spent here is the time I feel I made a difference in the world.”

“Since that time my own career has taken many different guises and when I look back at it, what really triggered the many opportunities that came my way, including promotion, was continuous professional development and availing of training opportunities that were afforded to me.”

She pointed out that it was far more economic and effective in most cases for firms to offer upskilling and to promote from within.

While the traditional view was that training employees was investing in them and someone else would reap the benefit after they moved on.

“Generally what will happen is that your employee will see you as a good employer and be willing to remain with you.”.

Ms. Cogan’s address was followed by a panel discussion led by the IRD Duhallow Skillsnet team focused on the challenges faced by local businesses during the pandemic.