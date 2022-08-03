Burning of Mitchelstown Castle in 1922 to come under the spotlight

One of the three drawing rooms in Mitchelstown Castle prior to its destruction.

The shell of he castle in the aftermath of the devastating fire.

THE centenary of the burning of Mitchelstown Castle, part of a wider series of events that occurred across North Cork in 1922 during the Civil War, will be marked by a history conference and book launch taking place in the town over the weekend of August 12-14.

The burning and looting of Mitchelstown Castle, which will be the focal point of the event, took place during what was a week of terrible destruction in North Cork, that also saw the railway viaduct in Mallow and dozens of other bridges and viaducts blown.

It also saw the up and the destruction of military barracks in Fermoy, Buttevant and Mitchelstown and other military facilities at Ballyvonaire, Kilworth and Moorepark.

The weekend’s events will start with the opening of the conference by Irish Hollywood actor Patrick Bergin and the launch of local historian and author Bill Power’s new book ‘Doomed Inheritance: Mitchelstown Castle Burned and Looted, August 1922’ at the St George’s Arts and Heritage Centre.

It will also coincide with the unveiling of the Mitchelstown Castle coats of arms at the centre. Three of the coats of arms, plus a carved stone explaining their history, ended up on a wall at Ballymahon, County Longford, where they remained until 1995.

On the instigation of Bill Power, who is the chair of Saint George’s Arts and Heritage Centre, the coats of arms were purchased by Cork County Council in 1995 and have been under Mr Power’s guardianship since.

He has also located the date stone, with crest, from the castle and acquired it for the collection, which will go on permanent display at St George’s.

Mr Power’s new book is already attracting widespread attention, as he challenges old myths about events during the Civil War that resulted in what he described as the “highest level of destruction ever seen in the country.”

The shell of the castle, the biggest house ever burned in Ireland, was finally demolished in 1930 and its stones used to build Mount Melleray Abbey and Glencairn Abbey in Co Waterford and other minor structures including the entrance gate way to Rockwell College in Co Tipperary.

Mr Power last wrote about the events of August 1922 more than two decades ago in his best-selling book ‘White Knights, Dark Earls’, which exploded myths about the Kings, Earls of Kingston being ‘bad landlords’.

“Landlordism was an essentially bad system that had to be ended if anything, the Kingston’s who built Mitchelstown were better than most landlords,” said Mr Power.

While Mr Power said some of the destruction during August 1922 could be blamed on the infrastructure being military targets, the looting and burning of Mitchelstown Castle was little more than “an act of wanton vandalism.”

“Local factors played a major factor in why Mitchelstown Castle was burned,” said Mr Power.

Referring to the wider level of destruction that took place across the region in on August 12 & 13 a century ago, Mr Power said it was clear that senior Republican figures were aware of its potentially far-reaching consequences.

“Many Republicans simply did not comprehend what the Bolsheviks understood in Russia, which was that all the places belonged to the people. They were built by Irish people. They were ours, and we did what the communists did not do in Russia because they understood it was all belonging to them, not to a failed monarchy,” said Mr Power.

“However, on August 12, in a private meeting between William O’Brien and Éamon de Valera at O’Brien’s Bellevue House, de Valera admitted that if they kept destroying structures like the Mallow viaduct, they would lose the support of the population,” he added.

The conference at St George’s will feature presentations by a number of eminent historians including Professor Terence Dooley of the burning of big houses, Gerard Shannon on General Liam Lynch and Robert O’Byrne on the fate of big houses after the civil war.

Admission to the conference is €40, and includes admission to the opening night reception, unveiling and book launch, as well as the six lectures on Saturday and two history walks on Sunday.

Limited edition hardbacks of ‘Doomed Inheritance’ are only available from the author, who can be contacted on 0878113611, or by emailing mitchelstowncastle@gmail.com.

Paperback copies of the book will be on sale in local bookshops, including Philip’s in Mallow, the Favourite in Mitchelstown and Hanley’s of Fermoy, after Monday, August 15