Bullets and milers abound as McDonagh wins Cork road bowling final

Arthur McDonagh assesses the road ahead as he competes in the County Cork Senior Road Bowling Final against James O'Donovan on Sunday.

THOUSANDS of bowling enthusiasts thronged the Cúil Aodha road in the Múscraí Gaeltacht on Sunday as Arthur McDonagh took on James O’Donovan in what turned out be a one sided senior county final from which the Fermoy man emerged triumphant.

The road, a traditional mecca for road bowlers, had been the scene of several scores in recent weeks as prospective competitors in Sunday’s well attended event and the forthcoming All Ireland senior final got the measure of the course they would have to throw.

In Sunday’s contest, McDonagh went ahead at an early stage and never conceded the lead which ranged from a bowl of odds to two bowls and yards at different points during the score.

The Fermoy man was throwing well and some of his shots were explosive in that they travelled great distances along what is a challenging course with a mix of difficult corners, straight stretches and all against a gentle incline. Proverbial bullets and milers in bowling terminology.

The final throws towards ‘Cúinne Betsy/Betsy’s Corner) saw McDonagh take an unassailable lead with just a couple of throws left. At this point O’Donovan conceded the contest and McDonagh was declared the winner.

The Bandon bowler had done well to reach the final, having come from behind in a number of scores in the earlier rounds. He was out bowled on Sunday by a bowler at the peak of his form. There was €3,000 of a stake on each side at the score on Sunday but there was a lot of side betting on individual throws.

Newly crowned Cork champion Arthur McDonagh will be back on the Baile Mhúirne/Cúil Aodha road in four weeks time when takes on Thomas Mackle for the All Ireland title.

A notable feature of Sunday’s final was the number of lofted bowls, throws which were intended to take out some of the devilish twists and turns on the road. It’s a dangerous business because the throw can easily go off course and into a ditch.

All that aside the local Reigiún na Gaeltachta bowling club did a great job in organising the event and managing a large crowd which thronged the route.