Buffalo herd returned to Cork dairy

Toon's Bridge Dairy has won many awards for its produce, including cheese made from the milk produced by its buffalo herd.

A BUFFALO herd which had been reported as having been removed without the knowledge of its owners and the subect of an online appeal for its recovery has been returned to the popular Toon’s Bridge Dairy near Macroom.

Toon’s Bridge Dairy, which has shops in Cork, Dublin as well as Toon Bridge near Macroom, had posted an appeal on social media on Sunday morning to seek public help in locating the herd which had been taken from a farm which the dairy rents in Barleyfield near Kilbrittain.

An update has since been posted by Toon Bridge Dairy on its social media channels. According to this update: “Our buffalo have been dumped at our home by the group that took them from the farm we rent in Kilbrittain in trucks and trailers.

"We are delighted they have been returned but we have no facilities to mind them here. They need to be milked today.”

A later update posted by the Toon’s Bridge Dairy on its social media channel that a portable milking unit had been sourced to carry out the milking

Toon’s Bridge Dairy has shops selling its own cheeses as well as a range of cheeses, desserts and other delicatessen products on Georges Street and on Serpentine Avenue in Dublin as well as in Cork City’s English Market.

It has won numerous awards for its produce.