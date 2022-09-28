Budget 2023 highlights

Claire McMahon,

Chartered Tax Advisor,

James Byrne & Co Accountants.

“This year’s multi-billion Euro intervention budget is all about alleviating the effects of the cost of living crisis and trying to balance this against the fear that a give away budget could further fuel inflation.

Sharp increases in food and energy costs are very real concerns as we face into the winter months and the Government has responded to this by producing a bumper budget which has attempted to directly target the groups most exposed to these relentless increases, namely low to middle earning families, social welfare recipients and businesses trying to absorb the rising costs.

The earlier than usual budget date is a simple signal that action is needed to be immediate and effective.

Students, parents of younger children, welfare recipients and middle-income households, renters and small and medium businesses, are among a host of groups which will benefit from this year’s budget”.

In summary the Key measures include:

Social Welfare:

* Weekly welfare rates to increase by €12 from January 2023.

* Double child benefit payment to be paid on 01 November 2022.

* A double payment of the €253 per week state pension will be paid, once in October and again in December

* €500 lump sum for families availing of the working family credit

€500 lump sum for carers who qualify for the Carer’s Support Grant

* Once-off €200 payment to those on Living Alone Allowance

* The Fuel Allowance scheme extended to up to 80,000 people who currently do not qualify for the payment. Those claiming the Fuel Allowance are in line for once-off €400 lump sum on top of their usual rate.

* €20 increase to the domiciliary care allowance for sick children.

Workers:

* Entry point for top tax rate to increase to €40,000. For a single person this would mean a tax saving of over €600 and double that for a household where both parties work and earn over €40,000.

* The personal tax credit will rise from €1,700 to €1,775, while the employee tax credit and the earned income tax credit will both increase by the same amount.

* 2% USC rate band to be increased from €21,295 to €22,920.

* Minimum wage will be increased to €11.30 per hour.

Households/Young Families:

* Renters to get two €500 tax credits, €500 this year with another €500 in 2023. This applies to renters who are not in receipt of any other housing assistance.

* Energy credits totalling €600, in three instalments starting with one before Christmas, and two next year.

* Childcare fees to be cut by 25%.

* Free school books for primary school children from 2023.

Students:

* Third-level student fees to be cut by €1,000 in a once off measure.

* In 2023, a family earning under €100,000 will see a permanent reduction of €500 in fees and any family earning under €62,000 will pay no more than €1,500 in fees due to changes in student grant rules.

* Student grants will also increase in January between 10pc and 14pc depending on how much their family earns. Families on lower incomes stand to receive an extra €856 next year.

* All student grant recipients will also get a double payment.

Businesses:

* Businesses to get up to €10,000 a month to help with energy bills, under a new temporary business energy support scheme (TBESS). This will cover 40% of the increase in electricity or gas bills, up to a maximum of €10,000 per month, per business. The scheme will be administered by the Revenue Commissioners and will be backdated to September.

-* 9% VAT rate applying to certain activities in the hospitality and tourism sector to continue to 28 February 2023.

-* The annual limit on vouchers that employers can give their staff is rising from €500 to €1,000. In addition, two vouchers can be given under the exemption in this tax year if an employer wishes to do so.

Farmers:

* A new fodder support scheme will pay farmers up to €1,000 to save hay and fodder in 2023.

* There will also be a scheme for beef farmers to replace the €28 million beef environmental efficiency programme for sucklers, with a similar level of funding understood to be on offer.

* €8 million grant aid scheme to support the spreading of lime will be introduced to help farmers deal with high fertiliser prices

* €10 million tillage incentive scheme support measure for farmers to incentivise the increase in the eligible tillage crops in 2022 to reduce the dependency on imported feed material.

* Various farming-related tax reliefs to be extended subject to agreement with the EU including: (i) enhanced stock relief, (ii) stamp duty relief for young-trained farmers, (iii) farm consolidation stamp duty relief, (iv) registered farm partnership stock relief and (v) farm restructuring CGT relief.

* Accelerated capital allowances to be granted on the construction of modern slurry storage facilities.

Miscellaneous:

* The GP visit card to be extended to a further 430,000 people meaning for the first time more than half of the population will covered by either a GP or medical card.

* Free contraception extended to all women under 30.

* Help to buy scheme extended until the end of 2024

* New vacant property tax introduced which will be set at 3 times the LPT rate for houses that are occupied for less than 30 days in a 12-month period.

* The cut on excise duty of 9 per cent on petrol and diesel that is due to expire at the end of this year is to be extended for another six months.

“All of these measures will make a real difference to households and businesses at a time where we are confronted with the worst cost of living crisis in 50 years. It is unlikely however that these will be adequate to alleviate the stresses reverberating in households and businesses around the country.

On a lighter note, the price of a pint will remain unchanged which will give struggling consumers some solace to ease the current financial hardships.”

