Brave Cork boy Fionn Patrick Barry (7) to be laid to rest today

THE funeral of brave Ballyhea boy Fionn Patrick Barry is being held this morning after the seven year old lost his battle for life on Friday.

Fionn suffered from multiple conditions including cerebral palsy, global developmental delay, cortical visual impairment, infantile spasms and extreme reflux and was unable to walk, talk, stand or sit without help.

He died just days after being made an honorary paramedic and he already had been named as an honorary Garda.

Fionn's parents Brenda and Trevor said they are “absolutely devastated beyond any comprehension” following his tragic death.

In 2018 the family were told that Fionn had a terminal illness and that they should take him home to “make him comfortable."

Both full time carers, they were committed to giving their little boy the best life he could have as local communities rallied together to help him.

Paying tribute to him on the Fight for Fionn Facebook page, his parents said:“In all my wildest dreams we

never thought we would be sharing this.

“Fionn was the most courageous, brave, determined and gorgeous little boy.

"To be his parents was the biggest honour of all time and we fought fiercely for our boy from day one. We are absolutely devastated beyond any comprehension and not sure how we will get through these next few days. We are so grateful for the massive support network around us and we are certain they will hold us up in the coming days and months.”

They added: “We want to do one final thing for our little man and that is to give him the send off he truly deserves and I know everyone will help us with this.”

Fionn's death notice reads: “Sadly missed by his parents, Granda Pat, aunts, uncles, cousins, wide circle of friends, extended family and everyone that cared for him so lovingly."

Fulsome tributes were paid to Fionn and his parents at today’s meeting of Cork County Council.

Requiem mass for Fionn is to be held today at noon in St Mary’s Church in Ballyhea and his remains will be cremated afterwards at a private ceremony.