Boris Border Poll could happen sooner than we think says Cork TD

BRITISH Prime Minister Boris Johnson could call a Border Poll sooner than we think in an attempt to put the issue of Irish Unity to bed – and we need to be prepared for such an eventuality, a Cork TD has warned.

Fianna Fáil TD for Cork East James O’Connor issued the warning in advance of a public meeting in Cork this Saturday, when he’s scheduled to speak on his vision of how to bring about Irish Unity and what it would entail.

The event, being organised by newly formed campaign group Ireland’s Unity, is the first of a series of meetings to be held throughout Ireland with the aim of starting a conversation about the unification – or re-unification – of Ireland.

Other panellists to speak at the meeting, which is to be chaired by Senator Frances Black, include Laura Harmon, a leading activist in the Marriage Equality referendum; Tadhg Hickey, a comedian who has garnered millions of views for his politically edged online sketches; Baptist Minister Rev Karen Sutheraman; and the founder of Ballyhaunis Inclusion Project, Owodunni Ola Mustapha.

The Cork East TD, the Dáil’s youngest member, spoke to The Corkman in advance of the meeting on Saturday about his fear that we might not be prepared for a referendum which might be called, opportunistically, by the British Government.

“The demographics in the North are changing, and it could happen that the Secretary of State could call a referendum soon in the hope of winning and putting the issue to bed,” he said.

“It’s important that we start the conversation and the preparation now.”

While he anticipated that a referendum could take place before 2030, he said that ‘several years’ of academic research would have to be carried out to explore issues regarding bringing the two jurisdictions on the island together.

“We’re talking about merging two political systems, two economies, two health services and two education systems,” he said, pointing out that a great deal of thought and discussion would have to be devoted to ensuring this would go smoothly if a Border Poll were to be held.

“We’re talking about a multitude of different academic reports that will have to be done on behalf of the Irish Government…that’s going to take a number of years of preparation”.

As far as Deputy O’Connor is concerned, it’s timely now to look at reunification.

He pointed to the establishment of the Shared Island unit as a vital step towards bridge building and suggested that the next step would be to have a Minister of State for Reunification to push forward the case, and a full Government department.

He said such departments had been established in Belgium, where there are disputes between the Flemish-speaking part of the country and the French-speaking region; and in Germany, where the Department of the Interior is tasked with resolving issues arising out of the re-unification of that country.

While Ireland’s Future has been accused of speaking to just one section of the community – or, rather, not attracting unionists who don’t support a United Ireland – Deputy O’Connor believes that the changing make up of Ireland’s population due to immigration, as well as the relatively comfortable situation of the Church of Ireland in the south, show that there may be a more favourable reception to a campaign for Irish unity than might be envisaged by looking at the ongoing rows in the Stormont Executive between the two largest parties at present, Sinn Féin and the DUP.

He said he believed that unionists on the fringe who were fiercely opposed to any move towards unity tended to get more media attention but that, in his view, there were many moderate unionists who would evaluate any proposal for a united Ireland on its merits if and when it arose, and he was hopeful that a significant proportion of these could be persuaded.

According to Ireland’s Future chairman Niall Murphy, a Belfast-based human-rights solicitor, there is momentum building towards a unity referendum being held ‘in the not-too-distant future’.

“Increasingly, people are recognising that Irish unity is the outcome that holds most appeal, and there is a growing demand for an in-depth conversation on where this all leads to. Unionism in the north is now a minority, and growing numbers of people across the island are asking the Irish Government to take the lead and prepare for a new, agreed and united Ireland.

“The economic potential of a united Ireland is becoming very clear for all to see, particularly in the context of Brexit.

“The benefits of Irish unity to people north and south and the economy in both jurisdictions is becoming very apparent.

“Much of the north has never been developed to its true economic potential, and a united Ireland will unleash that economic potential, with the entire island economy growing and becoming much more productive.

“That will mean the entire island of Ireland developing a stronger, more robust economy with increased numbers of better jobs and higher standards of living for people in all thirty-two counties.”

Saturday’s meeting gets underway at 1pm at the Clayton Hotel in the City Centre and will also be broadcast live on Ireland’s Future Facebook, Twitter and YouTube pages.

If you want to attend in person, you should register in advance on the Ireland’s Future website.