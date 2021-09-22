Cork

Back to Independent.ie

| 18.2°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Boris Border Poll could happen sooner than we think says Cork TD

Ireland’s Future meeting to take place in Cork on Saturday

Cork East TD James O'Connor is scheduled to speak at the Ireland's Future meeting Expand
There are posters throughout Cork City advertising Saturday's meeting about Irish Unity. Expand

Close

Cork East TD James O'Connor is scheduled to speak at the Ireland's Future meeting

Cork East TD James O'Connor is scheduled to speak at the Ireland's Future meeting

There are posters throughout Cork City advertising Saturday's meeting about Irish Unity.

There are posters throughout Cork City advertising Saturday's meeting about Irish Unity.

/

Cork East TD James O'Connor is scheduled to speak at the Ireland's Future meeting

corkman

Concubhar Ó Liatháin

BRITISH Prime Minister Boris Johnson could call a Border Poll sooner than we think in an attempt to put the issue of Irish Unity to bed – and we need to be prepared for such an eventuality, a Cork TD has warned.

Fianna Fáil TD for Cork East James O’Connor issued the warning in advance of a public meeting in Cork this Saturday, when he’s scheduled to speak on his vision of how to bring about Irish Unity and what it would entail.

The event, being organised by newly formed campaign group Ireland’s Unity, is the first of a series of meetings to be held throughout Ireland with the aim of starting a conversation about the unification – or re-unification – of Ireland.

Most Watched

Privacy