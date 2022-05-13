Boom-time predicted for Macroom as Minister opens housing development

Cork County Council Mayor, Cllr Gillian Coughlan, and Housing Minister Darragh O'Brien, cut the ribbon to open Páirc Uí Mhuirithe, named after Macroom born playwright TC Murray, in the town on Friday. Also included in the photograph are Council CEO Tim Lucey and Tuath Housing Association/Torc CEO Seán O'Connor.

As he cut the ribbon on Macroom’s latest housing development, Minister Darragh O’Brien could see the N22 bypass on the other side of the valley as it’s being completed. By year’s end traffic will be on the section of the bypass which traverses Macroom which will be a great relief to the town.

This, according to County Council CEO Tim Lucey, would be the catalyst for a ‘boom-time’ for the mid Cork town, so long a byword for lengthy traffic delays, and pointed to a number of developments going on in the town such as the rebuilding of the Briery Gap Theatre.

As it happens the Briery Gap, which was badly damaged in a fire in 2016, was a play penned by TC Murray, the playwright born in Pound Lane, after which Macroom’s latest housing estate had been named Páirc Uí Mhuirithe, the Irish version of Murray.

Containing 50 housing units, Páirc Uí Mhuirithe will contribute to 9,000 similar units to be completed across Ireland during 2022. The Macroom scheme involves a mix of 2,3 and 4 bedroom ‘A’ rated energy efficient houses.

Construction work commenced in November 2019 and people moved into their new homes in November last year.

“This year 9,000 new social homes will be built across the country – delivery on a level not seen for many years,” said Minister O’Brien.

"The targets in Housing for All are significant, ambitious and necessary, and the work local authorities do on the ground will be key to us achieving those targets.

“Today I’m seeing how Cork County Council is rising to that challenge – leading the way in providing high-quality, new social homes for people and families on their waiting list.

"Because ultimately Housing for All is not about targets or units of delivery, it’s about transforming lives – and the homes I’ve seen today will do exactly that.”

Cork County Mayor, Cllr Gillian Coughlan said the Council had been to forefront of meeting the challenges of housing supply.

"The Council has has successfully provided homes through a variety of delivery streams across our county and this is evident today with our visits to Own Build, Turnkey and PPP developments. We will continue to work with all stakeholders to deliver sustainable housing solutions that will meet the needs of the county. I am delighted to see that the hard work and collaboration of all is reflected in these excellent schemes that we have visited today”.

Council CEO Tim Lucey was delighted to accept the plaudits on behalf of the County Council team which had helped deliver Páirc Uí Mhuirithe and other housing projects across six municipal district authorities in the county.

"This is the first such Public Private Partnership outside of Dublin,” he said.

Addressing the residents of the new development, Mr Lucey said he really hoped they would enjoy the facility and enjoy the town of Macroom.

"If you think about the other investment that’s going into Macroom from the Government and Cork County Council, you will be able to look at the bpyass over there, call it the relief road, whatever you want.

"This town will change, I don’t want to predict it but certainly by the end of this year it will change quite significantly.

"You look at the investment that’s going into the refurbhishment of the Briery Gap, probably €5-6million Euro, at least 50%v of it going into it from Cork County Council and the rest from the State..”

He also pointed to the Rural Regeneration Development Fund financed projects in the town, such as the public realm projects in the town centre and at the Mill Race.

"I know there’s a very big demand in Macroom for commercial property here, a very big demand for housing here,

"I think Macroom in five years time is going to be an absolute booming town.

"It is now at this point in time but there’s a level of quality that this town can bring to the county.”

He said the council was focusing on the level of vacancy in the town and that working in conjunction with the business and commercial sectors, if the Minister were to come back to Macroom in five years time, he would be returning to a ‘very changed town’.