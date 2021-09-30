Boil water notice to stay in force in north Cork town

Irish Water and Cork County Council issued a Boil Water Notice for Doneraile in North Cork following a consultatoin with the HSE

THE failure on Tuesday night of the chlorination system for the water supply in Doneraile led to the decision to issue an immediate Boil Water Notice for Irish Water customers in the area, The Corkman understands.

The speedy response of the relevant authorities - the notice was issued by Irish Water and Cork County Council after consultation with the HSE - was praised this week by local councillor, Frank O’Flynn.

“I’d like to commend Irish Water and the Council for their quick response on this issue - the failure occurred overnight and was picked up and acted upon without delay.

“I’m informed that the matter has been rectified and that chlorine is in the system again but the Boil Water advisory will stay in force until further notice.”

The Boil Water notice was issued on Wednesday morning.

“The Boil Water Notice has been put in place due to inadequate disinfection of the water supply which has entered the local network,” an Irish Water spokesperson said in a statement.

“The notice applies to approximately 2,400 customers and is effective immediately.”

Experts from Irish Water and Cork County Council are working to assess the situation and are investigating the issue with a view to implementing solutions to lift the notice as quickly and as safely as possible. “In the meantime, all customers on this supply are advised to boil their water before use until further notice.”

The source of the water affected is understood to be the Clogher spring.

“Public health is Irish Water’s number one priority and we would like to assure customers that the notice has been put in place to protect customers,” said Irish Water Regional Operations Lead, Pat Britton. “We advise customers in the affected areas to adhere to the Boil Water Notice until further notice.

“We will continue to work closely with Cork County Council and the HSE to monitor the supply and lift the notice when it is safe to do so. We will issue a further update as soon as more information is available.”