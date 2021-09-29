Boil water notice issued for north Cork town

Irish Water customers in Doneraile have been advised to boil water following a consultation between Irish Water and Cork County Council and the HSE.

Following consultation with the Health Service Executive, Irish Water

and Cork County Council are issuing a Boil Water Notice with immediate

effect to protect the health of consumers supplied by the Doneraile

Regional Public Water Supply.

The Boil Water Notice has been put in place due to inadequate disinfection of the water supply which has

entered the local network. The notice applies to approximately 2,400 customers and is effective immediately.

Experts from Irish Water and Cork County Council are working to assess the situation and are

investigating the issue with a view to implementing solutions to lift the notice as quickly and as safely as possible. In the meantime, all customers on this supply are advised to boil their water before use

until further notice.

Vulnerable customers who have registered with Irish Water will receive direct communication on this Boil Water

Notice and schools and creches in the area will also be informed.

Speaking about the importance of the notice, Irish Water’s Regional Operations Lead, Pat Britton said;

“Public health is Irish Water’s number one priority and we would like to assure customers that the notice has been put in place to protect customers.

“We are aware of the impact that this notice will have on the area affected and thank our customers in advance for their patience and cooperation while we work as safely and as efficiently as possible to rectify the situation.

“We advise customers in the affected areas to adhere to the Boil Water Notice until further notice. We will continue to work closely with Cork County Council and the HSE to monitor the supply and lift the notice when it is safe to do so.

"We will issue a further update as soon as more information is available.”

In line with HSE COVID-19 advice and the requirement for frequent hand washing,

Irish Water advises that the water remains suitable for this purpose and boiling the water is not required.

Water must be boiled for:

Drinking;

Drinks made with water;

Preparation of salads and similar foods, which are not cooked prior to eating;

Brushing of teeth;

Making of ice - discard ice cubes in fridges and freezers and filtered water in fridges. Make ice from cooled boiled water.

What actions should be taken:

Use water prepared for drinking when preparing foods that will not be cooked (e.g. washing salads);

Water can be used for personal hygiene, bathing and flushing of toilets but not for brushing teeth or gargling;

Boil water by bringing to a vigorous, rolling boil (e.g. with an automatic

kettle) and allow to cool. Cover and store in a refrigerator or cold place. Water from the hot tap is not safe to drink. Domestic water filters will not render water safe to drink;

Caution should be taken when bathing children to ensure that they do not swallow the bathing water;

Prepare infant feeds with water that has been brought to the boil once and cooled. Do not use water that has been re-boiled several times. If bottled water is used for the preparation of infant feeds it should be

boiled once and cooled. If you are using bottled water for preparing baby food, be aware that some natural mineral water may have high sodium content. The legal limit for sodium in drinking water is 200mg per litre. Check the label on the bottled water to make sure the sodium or `Na' is not greater than 200mg per litre. If it is, then it is advisable to use a different type of bottled water. If no other water is available, then use this water for as short a time as possible. It is important to keep babies hydrated.

Great care should be taken with boiled water to avoid burns and scalds as accidents can easily happen, especially with children.

Updates will be available on Water Supply Updates section on water.ie, on Twitter @IWCare and via

the customer care helpline, open 24/7 on 1800 278 278. Further

information in relation to the boil water notice is available from https://www.water.ie/water-supply/water-quality/boil-water-notice/

“Irish Water continues to work at this time with our Local Authority partners, contractors and others to safeguard the health and well-being of both staff and the public and to ensure the continuity of critical drinking water and wastewater services,” a spokesperson said. “Irish Water would like to remind people to follow the HSE COVID-19 advice and ensure frequent hand washing.”