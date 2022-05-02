Boil Water notice issued for Killavullen once again

Irish Water personnel are working with Cork County Council to rectify the problem which has led to the second boil water notice being issued for Killavullen in North Cork since February.

NOT for the first time this yeart Irish Water hand Cork County Council have issued a Boil Water notice for users of the public water supply in Killavullen in North Cork.

The warning was issued on Monday morning due ‘to high levels of turbidity in the borehole supply causing the Killavullen Water Treatment Plant to shut down’.

According to a statement issued by Irish Water on Monday, the notice affects approximately 810 people dependent on the Killavullen Public Water Supply.

This is the second time this year that the Killavullen Public Water Supply had a Boil Water notice issued in regard to an issue arising from increased turbidity. A previous Boil Water notice was issued in February and lasted for several weeks while repairs were carried out.

Irish Water’s Operations Lead, Pat Britton said: “Public health is Irish Water’s number one priority and we appreciate the impact that this notice will have on the community in Killavullen. However, the restriction has been put in place to protect our consumers. Irish Water and Cork County Council are working tirelessly to resolve the issues affecting the plant and lift the boil water notice early as it safe to do so.”

Water must be boiled for drinking, drinks made with water, making of ice – ice cubes in fridges and freezers should be discarded. Filtered water in fridges should also be discarded. Ice should be made from cooled boiled water. Boiled water should be used for brushing of teeth.

Vulnerable customers are reminded that the water is safe to consume once boiled.

What actions should be taken:

Use water prepared for drinking when preparing foods that will not be cooked (e.g. washing salads);

Water can be used for personal hygiene, bathing and flushing of toilets but not for brushing teeth or gargling;

Boil water

by bringing to a vigorous, rolling boil (e.g. with an automatic kettle)

and allow to cool. Cover and store in a refrigerator or cold place. Water from the hot tap is not safe to drink. Domestic water filters will not render water safe to drink;

Caution should be taken when bathing children to ensure that they do not swallow the bathing water;

Prepare infant feeds with water that has been brought to the boil once and cooled. Do not use water that has been re-boiled several times. If bottled water is used for the preparation of infant feeds it should be boiled once and cooled. If you are using bottled water for preparing baby food, be aware that some natural mineral water may have high sodium content. The legal limit for sodium in drinking water is 200mg per litre. Check the label on the bottled water

to make sure the sodium or `Na' is not greater than 200mg per litre. If it is, then it is advisable to use a different type of bottled water. If no other water is available, then use this water for as short a time as possible. It is important to keep babies hydrated. Great care should be taken with boiled water to avoid burns and scalds as accidents can easily happen, especially with children.

The statement from Irish Water said the body was working with Cork County Council to lift the notice as soon as it was safe to so.

"Updates will be available on our Water Supply Updates section on water.ie, on Twitter @IWCare and via our customer care helpline, open 24/7 on 1800 278 278.