Boil water notice is lifted in north Cork town

Irish Water has announced that the Boil Water notice in Doneraile has been lifted with immediate effect.

The Boil Water Notice impacting customers supplied by the Doneraile Regional Public Water Supply has been lifted with immediate effect and the water is safe to drink.

The announcement was made on Monday morning following a consultation between Irish Water and Cork County Council with the HSE.

According to an Irish Water statement, the utility’s drinking water compliance and operational experts worked to resolve the situation as quickly and as safely as possible. Following a number of satisfactory water samples, the Boil Water notice has been lifted.

Pat Britton, Regional Operations Lead, Irish Water, said, “Irish Water acknowledges and understands the impact of this boil water notice on the people affected in Doneraile and surrounding areas and we sincerely regret any inconvenience caused.

"We wish to thank the community for their patience while we worked to resolve the issue and restore a normal water supply as quickly as safely as possible. Irish Water’s priority is the provision of safe, clean drinking water and safeguarding that water supply for the future is a vital focus.”

If customers have any queries regarding this Boil Water Notice and the lifting of it they can contact Irish Water directly on its customer care helpline, open 24/7on 1800 278 278.

Irish Water continues to work at this time with its Local Authority partners, contractors and others to safeguard the health and well-being of both staff and the public and to ensure the continuity of critical drinking water and wastewater services.

Irish Water would like to remind people to follow the HSE COVID-19 advice and ensure frequent handwashing