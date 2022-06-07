Boherbue students take the lead in digital learning initiative

Boherbue Comprehensive School TY students Aoidhbe Ducey, Kate O’Connor, Charlotte Murphy and Emma Herlihy were among 25 students from the school who took part in the pilot AI /machine leaning programme.

TRANSITION year students from Boherbue Comprehensive have taken the lead in the development of a new artificial intelligence (AI) leaning programme that is set to be rolled out in schools across the country.

The school was among 100 from across the country to participate in the first-of-its-kind initiative that teaches students about how machine learning (ML) and artificial intelligence can be used to enhance their future career prospects.

Students taking part in the fully immersive pilot programme were given a fascinating insight into the technology behind innovations such as self-driving cars & manufacturing robots and how it applies to the constantly evolving jobs market.

The initiative was developed by jointly the by Science Foundation Ireland Centre for Research Training in Machine Learning (ML-Labs) and the Technological University (TU) Dublin with the support of Huawei Ireland.

Each participating school was provided with code and instructional materials introducing them to a variety of leaning algorithms, with teachers given the option of adapting classes to suit the experiences of diverse student groups. This included students who might be learning about algorithms and data for the first time.

Each student who successfully completes the course is rewarded with a certificate of completion from the TU Dublin research group.

Boherbue student Charlotte Murphy said the insights and experience gained during the programme were “invaluable”,

“It didn’t require any previous knowledge of coding so allowed me to get a grasp of the basics of AI and machine learning very quickly, giving me a fresh perspective on the digital area and the relevance of STEM courses to the future world of technology” said Charlotte.

A point expanded on by Boherbue Comprehensive principal Vera Leader said the programme had proved to be an important tool for students to learn about Ireland’s digital future.

“It has opened students eyes even more to the possibilities for artificial intelligence and machine learning. It has also challenged students in their thinking about what to study in fifth and sixth year and whether they should consider studying STEM subjects in college That wouldn’t have happened without the programme,” said Ms Leader.

“The structure of the programme meant that it was designed with both students and teachers in mind – so it has been very progressive and we look forward to offering the programme to students again next year,” she added.

Cork North West TF Michael Moynihan said the programme helped “demystify and remove barriers to more advanced leaning.”

“It also emphasised the important roles of ethics and bias in AI,” said Deputy Moynihan.

“ I’m delighted the Boherbue students have got such value from the module and I applaud Huawei Ireland and ML-Lab’s work in this area and intention to expand the course in the coming school year.”