Boherbue set dancers among north Cork winners at Scór finals

Aoife O'Riordan (Boherbue) winner at Solo Singing receives her prize from Liam Buckley, Secretary, Duhallow GAA at the Kanturk Credit Union Duhallow Scór na nÓg Final. Picture John Tarrant

The Boherbue Figure Dancers Holly O'Riordan, Niamh Aherne, Katie Clifford, Chloe Linehan, Eimear Vaughan, Chloe Fitzgerald, Rebecca Twomey and Aoibhinn Doody wnners in the Kanturk Credit Union Duhallow Scór na bPaistí Final. Picture John Tarrant

Ava Thornton (Derrinagree) winner at Solo Music receives her prize from Margaret Kiely, Cultural Officer, Duhallow GAA at the Kanturk Credit Union Duhallow Scór na bPaistí Final. Picture John Tarrant

Holly O'Riordan and Aoibhinn Doody in a scene from the Boherbue Novelty Act at the Duhallow Scór na nÓg Final in Lismire. Picture John Tarrant

The Boherbue Set Dancers Niamh Aherne, Katie Clifford, Chloe Linehan, Holly O'Riordan, Cathal Hegarty, Aidan Keohane, Tomás Aherne and Aaron Breen winners at the Duhallow Scór na bPaiastí. Picture John Tarrant

The Kanturk Novelty Act of Jack Vaughan, Charlie Cronin, David Hynes, Lucy Linehan, Syesha Murphy, Orlagh Kearns, Ella O'Neill and Romi Gailyte winners at the Kanturk Credit Union Duhallow Scór na bPaistí Final. Picture John Tarrant

Sister and brother Olivia and Arthur Tarrant representing Ballydesmond enjoyed a double success Recitation and Solo Singing in at the Kanturk Credit Union Duhallow Scór na bPaistí Final. Picture John Tarrant

Maeve Casey (Millstreet) winner at Solo Music, receives her prize from Margaret Kiely, Cultural Officer, Duhallow GAA at the Kanturk Credit Union Duhallow Scór na nÓg Final. Picture John Tarrant

Scór hit overdrive during early March with a hectic programme completed by the staging of the Kanturk Credit Union backed Duhallow Scór na nÓg Finals in Lismire Community Centre. Teenagers under 17 years participated to maintain a long standing GAA promoted event that reaches its 50th year in existence during 2023.

A rewarding outing saw Boherbue Set Dancers hold sway thanks to the efforts of Chloe Linehan, Katie Clifford, Holly O’Riordan, Emma Enright, Niamh Aherne, Cathal Hegarty, Aaron Breen and Aidan Keohane.

A Boherbue Novelty Act titled “1916” earned the plaudits, cast members included Tadgh O’Connor, Katie Clifford, Chloe Linehan, Aobhinn Doody,Alexander Doody, Aidan Keohane, Aaron Breen and Holly O’Riordan.

In Solo Singing, Aoife O’Riordan from Boherbue delivered a fantastic rendition of “The Bold Thomas Clarke” to take the honours with Maeve Casey of Millstreet delighted to enjoy a great win at solo music. Elsewhere foot tapping tunes were paraded by the triumphant Boherbue Music Group of Eoghan Moynihan, Gavin Daly, Muireann O’Hanlon, Shane Daly and Darragh Fitzpatrick.

Duhallow Cultural Officer Margaret Kiely applauded sponsors Kanturk Credit Union for their support and extended best wishes to the Duhallow representatives in the Co. Scorn a nOg Finals on Saturday, March 25.