Boherbue set dancers among north Cork winners at Scór finals

Scór hit overdrive during early March with a hectic programme completed by the staging of the Kanturk Credit Union backed Duhallow Scór na nÓg Finals in Lismire Community Centre. Teenagers under 17 years participated to maintain a long standing GAA promoted event that reaches its 50th year in existence during 2023.
A rewarding outing saw Boherbue Set Dancers hold sway thanks to the efforts of Chloe Linehan, Katie Clifford, Holly O’Riordan, Emma Enright, Niamh Aherne, Cathal Hegarty, Aaron Breen and Aidan Keohane.
A Boherbue Novelty Act titled “1916” earned the plaudits, cast members included Tadgh O’Connor, Katie Clifford, Chloe Linehan, Aobhinn Doody,Alexander Doody, Aidan Keohane, Aaron Breen and Holly O’Riordan.
In Solo Singing, Aoife O’Riordan from Boherbue delivered a fantastic rendition of “The Bold Thomas Clarke” to take the honours with Maeve Casey of Millstreet delighted to enjoy a great win at solo music. Elsewhere foot tapping tunes were paraded by the triumphant Boherbue Music Group of Eoghan Moynihan, Gavin Daly, Muireann O’Hanlon, Shane Daly and Darragh Fitzpatrick.
Duhallow Cultural Officer Margaret Kiely applauded sponsors Kanturk Credit Union for their support and extended best wishes to the Duhallow representatives in the Co. Scorn a nOg Finals on Saturday, March 25.