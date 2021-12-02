Boherbue make history with county title win

Eileen and Tim Murphy at Pairc Uí Chaoimh to cheer on Boherbue. Picture John Tarrant

Flags and bunting reflected an ecstatic atmosphere as the Boherbue footballers returned home with the Co. Junior Football Championship title for the first time in the club’s history.

Cullen piper Michael Doyle, himself a footballer of note with county and all-Ireland medals with Knocknagree, led a parade through the village as cheering supporters lining the pavements appreciated how much victory meant to the club in a hotbed of football in Western Duhallow.

In a brilliant weekend, there was no stopping further Boherbue success, with all-Ireland handball underage titles lifted by Carmel Kelleher, Tomás O’Connor, Evan Enright and Cathal Ducey in Cavan.

GAA club chairperson Eileen Casey hailed the input of players and management on winning a Co. JAFC title.

“Everybody is thrilled with the outcome, we have been five years knocking on the door and to win this county title is special. All involved deserve credit, we’re so proud of the dedication and commitment undertaken, now rewarded on a county title”, she said.

Team captain Adrian Murphy acknowledged the contribution of a dedicated management team in addition to the backing of supporters and sponsors.

“I couldn’t believe it when the full time whistle sounded, we had waited for a time to win a county title and we look forward to the next challenge of participating in Munster”, he said.

On a chilly November night there was also time for a song, and player Jerry O’Sullivan had faithful supporters in raptures with a special rendition of ‘The Wild Rover’.

It’s a quick return to action for Boherbue on this Saturday when they travel to Ennis to face Clare representatives Ballyvaughan in the Munster Club Championship quarter-final.

Meanwhile, Sunday features an exciting double bill at Pairc Uí Chaoimh, when Kanturk and Newmarket meet in the Co. Premier Intermediate Football Championship final, and that’s preceded by the clash of Iveleary and Mitchelstown to the Co. Intermediate Football final.