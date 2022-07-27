Boherbue Girl Guides host first regional camp since lockdown

The Boherbue Unit was delighted to have the opportunity to showcase the resources that are available locally and said they could not have hosted the camp without the provision of facilities at IRD Duhallow and a grant from Leargas.

The girls enjoying the campfire in the IRD Duhallow arena at the close of the weekend.

Camp Infinity with the theme of Sustainable Consumerism took place recently when the Boherbue branch of the Irish Girls Guides hosted the annual South West Regional Camp in the grounds of IRD Duhallow.

This was the first Regional Camp since the Covid lockdowns and girls from Carrigtwohill, Dunmanway, Kilcummin, Macroom and Boherbue were delighted to be able to meet up once again.

Camp on Friday kicked off with the opening ceremony and flag raising which was followed by a night hike to the Island Wood.

On Saturday, the girls headed to Ballyhass for an action packed day on land and water and were very grateful to return to IRD for a fabulous barbecue provided by Duhallow Community Food Services.

Sunday was also busy with workshops around the Island Wood and the grounds of the James O’Keeffe Institute.

Thomas Ankettell and his colleagues delivered a session on river biodiversity. Guide Leaders and the Senior Branch delivered a STEM workshop, as well as a treasure hunt, an arts and crafts workshop and a sustainable consumerism talk.

There was a camp challenge which took the visitors into the town to solve a puzzle and organisers thanked the local businesses who displayed clues in their windows.

The challenge also required the girls to deliver unique performances at the campfire, create a 30 second marble run and come up with ideas to achieve the UN 12th SDG Goal.

All of that effort earned them the Camp Infinity Badge and the Irish Aid sponsored UN SDG 12 Badge.

The Boherbue Unit was delighted to have the opportunity to showcase the resources that are available locally and said they could not have hosted the camp without the provision of facilities at IRD Duhallow and a grant from Leargas.

