Boherbue Co-Op bids a fond farewell to dynamic duo Nell and Tommy

TWO Boherbue Co-Op employees who have given almost 70-years service between them were honoured at a retirement function hosted by their colleagues last week.

Nell Ankettell who worked in the cash office and Tommy Lovett in the hardware department were joined by family, friends, colleagues and Co-Op customers at the Buttery Restaurant for the occasion.

CEO Declan O’Keeffe said that Tommy and Nell had been fantastic employees.

“They have always been extremely loyal to the Co-Op, they have been with us over a long period of time and this is a very special occasion as we pay tribute to them. I hope they will both enjoy a very fruitful retirement,” said Declan.

He said Nell had moved to work in the office in 1992, taking on the admin role and when Super Valu came into the system in 2002, she took over the Cash Office.

“The cash job has grown significantly and many of you may not be aware that the Co-Op is turning over almost half a million Euro per week and Nell had full responsibility for that,” said Declan.

“She has done that job diligently with no fuss - I wish I was more like her! As manager and her work colleague I can say she gave us tremendous support. We’re delighted Nell that you’re retiring in good health and thank you for everything,” he added.

In reply, Nell said “Thanks for everything, it’s been an absolute pleasure working with you over the years and I’ll miss you all”.

Declan went on to outline how Tommy joined the Co-Op in 1987.

“He has been fronting the Hardware and Home Value Departments for the past 25-years and his knowledge and expertise is recognised by our suppliers, staff and customers. He is a person of the highest integrity, I wish him well in his retirement and look forward to meeting him in Listowel each September,” said Declan.

In reply Tommy thanked everyone he worked with over the years including managers, former managers, committee members and colleagues.

“You have all been fantastic, the present day staff are second to none. I want to thank Declan and Tadhg our chairman for all their plaudits. I wish the Co-Op all the best in the future, it’s always been fantastic, despite all the conglomerates and mergers - we are still Boherbue Co-Op” he said.

While Nell and Tommy will no longer have to watch the clock work wise, they are both going to be kept busy with numerous hobbies and interests.

Nell is looking forward to spending lots of time with her grandchildren and enjoying her passion for soccer, football and hurling.

As joint president of Boherbue GAA and an ardent Manchester United fan, Tommy will no doubt enjoy an active and fulfilling retirement as he enters the next chapter of his life.