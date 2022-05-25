Boherbue boffins scoop top student enterprise awards

Tánaiste and Minister for Enterprise, Trade and Employment, Leo Varadkar TD, with members of the Boherbue Comprehensive team and LEO head of enterprise Kevin Curran.

A GROUP of brainy boffins from North Cork has scooped an impressive double in a national competition aimed at unearthing the next generation of budding Irish business pioneers.

The TY team from Boherbue Comprehensive earned the praise of none other than Tánaiste and Minister for Enterprise, Trade and Employment Leo Varadkar for their ingenious ‘Pole Pals’ mini-company.

The team also impressed the judging panel at the 2022 Student Enterprise Programme national finals, who awarded ‘Pole Pals’ the prestigious senior category ‘Intellectual Property’ and ‘Best Commercial Potential’ awards.

The Boherbue team of Daniel McHale, Darragh Moynihan, Darragh Murphy, Diarmuid Murphy, Elisha Daly, Gearoid O’Sullivan, Jessica O’Keeffe, Joshua Fleming, Noreen Doody, Padraigh Aherne and Thomas Dwyer spent months working on the innovative project under the guidance of teachers Áine Ni Briain, Michael Linehan and John Browne.

Like most ingenious ideas ‘Pole Pal’s’ is simple concept designed specifically to help farmers carry pigtail poles when strip grazing.

It has a single slip slung around the shoulder and attached to a u-shaped bar for carrying poles. The poles then drag along the ground keeping the weight off the user’s shoulders, allowing them to keep their hands free to reel up wire or simply walk unencumbered.

It addition to designing and manufacturing the product, the team successfully marketed the idea and it is now available to buy at the Boherbue Co-op and the Kerry Agri Store, North Cork Co-op & Farm Relief Services in Newmarket.

The Tánaiste presented the ‘Pole Pal’s team with their awards at the national finals, which were held in person for the first time in three year’s at Dublin’s Helix.

Congratulating the students Minister Varadkar said all of the winners and finalists were to be commended for their efforts.

“To be able to create an idea, turn that idea into a business and to grow that business, is a remarkable skill that will stand to you no matter what you end up doing in your career later in life,” said Minister Varadkar.

“In Ireland we have always shown great fortitude, determination and grit in times of difficulty and if these students are anything to go by, we have not lost that ability - in fact, I’m more positive than ever about the future and the next generation,” he added.

Sentiments echoed Local Enterprise Office (Cork North& West) head of enterprise, Kevin Curran.

“ We see every year that the national finals are not an end point for our student entrepreneurs, but a stepping stone on the next stage of their entrepreneurial journey,” said Mr Curran.

“ From our class of 21/22 we will see some business leaders and global entrepreneurs of the future emerge,” he added.