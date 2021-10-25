‘Blind’ sale offers art lovers a chance to own an artistic masterpiece for €50

One of the almost 900 artworks that will up for grabs during the ‘blind’ online sale.

ARTISTS from across Ireland and the world have donated works to an online sale, the proceeds of which will go towards helping to preserve one of the Ireland’s most iconic historic buildings.

More than 300 professional and amateur artists have donated postcard sized works to the Verso Art Project, which will be sold off in a ‘blind’ auction on November 5 for €50 each.

Almost 900 works, which can be viewed at www.versoart.ie, will be sold off on the day with a twist – each is only identifiable by a number and the buyer won’t know the identity of the artist until they have bought the work.

A list of the contributing artists, some local others renowned globally for their work, is also available to view on the website.

Proceeds from the sale will go to helping restore the roof of St Carthage’s Cathedral in Lismore, which has been a place venerated place of learning and worship for more than 1,300-years.

The Tomar Trust, a philanthropic body established in the 1980s by Fermoy businessman and entrepreneur Dr Tom Cavanagh and his late wife Marie, has also pledged to match every €50 spent during the sale up to €30,000.

The Verso Art Project was established by Julia Keane, who is also the leader of a local community group that is dedicated to preserving the rich cultural heritage of St Carthage’s Cathedral.

Julia said the cathedral has a proud artistic heritage of its own dating back to 653AD , including stained glass windows by the famous British pre- Raphaelite artist Edward Burne-Jones and important 10th-13th century carvings, including a recently restored stone man known locally as ‘the oldest cleric in Lismore.

“With funds in short supply the group has been working on finding ways to raise money to help restore, conserve and heat the cathedral. Our goal is to create a venue ready to host concerts, exhibitions and performing arts, whilst retaining the cathedral’s integrity as a place of worship, prayer and reflection,” said Julia.

“The cathedral has a remarkable past and has inspired artists and musicians over the years. So, when we heard about the idea of selling art anonymously, we just loved it. We hope that we can do our bit to make sure it continues to be a place of wonder for generations to come,” she added.

Julia said the sale will potentially give people the chance to get their hands on a piece by a famous artist.

“I think that secretly, everyone likes the idea of stumbling on a work by a world renowned. Who know, for just €50 you could be buying a masterpiece,” said Julia.

“While the sale is very much a celebration of creativity it is also a leveller - contributors are on an even par and it’s all in the eye of the beholder,” she added.