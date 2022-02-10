‘Blatant disregard’ of rent pressure zone limits, says housing charity

Macroom is one of the rent pressure zones in Co. Cork where strict limits are in place regarding the extent of possible rent increases.

A LEADING housing charity has said that figures released in the latest Daft Rental Price report suggest that rent limits in designated Rental Pressure Zones are being blatantly disregarded.

According to Threshold, rent-pressure zones in Cork, Dublin, Galway, Limerick, County Kildare, County Meath and County Louth have seen rents increase by between six per cent and 11 per cent in the last 12 months.

Rents in these areas cannot be increased by more than general inflation as recorded by the Consumer Price Index – or by two per cent per annum, where this is higher.

Threshold Chief Executive John-Mark McCafferty pointed to the cost of living as one of the most pressing concerns for people throughout the country and cited ‘unrelenting rents’ as a significant factor in the increased pressure on people.

He cited one in five private tenants in Ireland spending more than 40 per cent of their disposable income on rent. Close to one in 10 private renters pay more than 60 per cent of their earnings on rent, and are also at greater risk of poverty, more likely to be burdened by debt and have gone without heat at least once in the last year.

Rents in Munster rose by 10.2 per cent year-on-year, reflecting very low availability – just 139 homes were available to rent on February 1, the lowest on record. In Cork city, rents have risen by 6.3 per cent in the last year, and the average rent is now €1,539.

In the rest of Cork, rents were on average 9.9-per-cent higher in the final quarter of 2021 than a year previously.

The average listed rent is now €1217, up 104 per cent from its lowest point.

“Given these statistics, it seems strange for Daft to argue for the removal of rent regulation between tenancies,” said Mr McCafferty.

“The Daft reports shows the number of properties available to rent was at a new all-time low on February 1 last, and the average national rent is almost double what it was 10 years ago. In the same period, average weekly earnings increased by only 22 per cent,” he said.

“This reflects the trends witnessed by Threshold advisors, who found approximately half of the rent-review notices brought to them in 2021 were invalid. Unfortunately, in some cases, the tenant accepts the invalid notice for fear of being unable to find a new rental home. Threshold urges all private renters to get in touch when they receive a rent review to check the validity of the rent increase.

“With the rising cost of living, it will become increasingly difficult for private renters to pay these increases, as well as their other bills. These renters will always prioritise the money required to keep a roof over their head, meaning they may go without heat or be forced to cut back on other essential expenditure.”

The rent increases outside of the Rent Pressure Zones are equally worrying, according to the charity.

Increases as high as 25 per cent in County Leitrim, 24 per cent in Donegal and 20 per cent in County Mayo equate to monthly rent increases of approximately €150 to €160 a month.

This amounts to almost €2,000 a year, in additional to the extra funds required by households to meet the increased cost of living, with inflation at a 20-year high of 5.5 per cent.

Private renters outside of the Rent Pressure Zones are now being left at the mercy of the market.