Blackwater SAC invites people to ‘test the water’ at upcoming open nights

Blackwater Sub Aqua Club (SAC) member Dick Vaughan surfacing from an 75-metre build up tri-mix dive he took in preparation for a dive on the wreck of the RMS Lusitania off the Cork coast earlier this year.

IF you can see yourself one day diving sunken wrecks off the Irish coast or experiencing at first-hand some of the world’s most spectacular unseen seascapes - then this may well be the opportunity you have been waiting for.

The Blackwater Sub Aqua Club (SAC) has issued an open invitation to the public to take on a new and exciting challenge and join them for one of two open evenings for potential new members they will be hosting later on this month.

Club secretary Ken Barry said the open evenings present the perfect opportunity for people who may have considered taking up scubas diving, but didn’t know how to take the plunge.

“When you consider that about 70% of the Earth is covered with rivers, lakes seas and oceans, there is a wealth of man-made and natural wonders to be seen under the surface,” said Ken.

“By joining us you can open up a world of new discovery, exploring sunken wrecks around the Irish coast, swimming with wildlife at exotic locations around the globe sand trawling rivers and lakes for old artefacts,” he added.

Ken said while the Covid pandemic had scuppered plans for a new training course in this year, the club is hoping to resume training in the New Year and the open evenings on November 25 & 26 at the clubhouse on the Rathealy Road in Fermoy will open the door to potential new members or those returning to the sport.

The evening will include an introductory talk from club officers and instructors who will cover topics such as equipment cost and the structure of the qualifying course to become a scuba diver.

The trainee course consists of a combination of lectures and pool practical sessions and each applicant must pass a fitness test, be able to swim 200-metres freestyle, 50- metres backstroke and be able to hold their breath for at least 30-seconds.

“Full training is provided by experienced club instructors and following the course trainees will take part in supervised one-to-one and open water dives. As a diver developed their skills and experience , the more adventurous diving can become,” said Ken.

“The club has a varied skill set of the type of diving, from exploring sea life to exploring historic wrecks to more advanced technical diving. A portion of the clubs work is search and recovery and training is provided for divers who wish to get involved in this area,” he added.

For more information about the open evenings and the training schedule visit the club Facebook page or email secretary@blackwatersubaqua.ie.