Bishop William Crean reassigns priests in Cloyne Diocese

THE Bishop of Cloyne, William Crean, has this week announced details of a number of clerical retirements and new appointments to parishes across the Diocese.

Bishop Crean confirmed that he has accepted the resignations of retiring clergy the Very Reverend Denis Kelleher, PP Aghada and the Very Reverend Patrick Scanlan, PP Castletownroche, effective from noon on Saturday, September 11.

The following appointments will also come into effect from the same date:

* V. Rev Patrick Scanlan P.E., to be Chaplain to Nazareth House.

* Rev. John Keane, CC Macroom on sick leave.

* V. Rev Robin Morrissey, PP Churchtown-Liscarroll, to be PP Castletownroche.

* V. Rev Eugene Baker, PP Buttevant, and also ADM to be PP Churchtown-Liscarroll.

* Rev Thomas (Tommy) Lane, in residence in Mitchelstown to be CC Mallow.

* Rev Daniel (Danny) Murphy, in residence in Carrigtwohill to be PP Aghada.

* V. Rev John McCarthy, CC Mallow to be PP Ballyvourney.

* V. Rev Michael Leader, to be PP Ballyclough and assisting in Churchtown-Liscarroll.

* Rev. James Moore, Diocesan Secretary and also Coordinator of Mission and Ministry (pro tem).

* Rev Patrick McCarthy, CC Aghada to be CC (pro tem) in Macroom.

* Rev Deacon Leonard Cleary, (newly ordained) to serve in Charleville parish.



Commenting on the reshuffle, Bishop Crean said he and the people of the diocese were “deeply indebted to our priests for their generosity of spirit and commitment.”

“As Father Denis Kelleher and Father Patrick Scanlan retire from full time ministry, we are grateful to God for their ministry in the various parishes they served. We pray the blessing of serenity upon their retirement,” said Bishop Crean.

“We pray too, for those taking on new assignments. Transition always brings its own demand. Covid-19 adds to the list of adjustments that change demands. We pray the blessing of contentment upon them,” he added.

