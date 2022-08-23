Bishop William Crean announces Cloyne Diocese changes

The Bishop of Cloyne has this week announced details of a clerical retirement and a number of new appointments to parishes across the Diocese.

In the first instance Bishop Crean said he had accepted the resignation of the retiring Very Rev Canon Donal Leahy, PP Kilworth, which will come in effect from Saturday, September 17.

Canon Leahy will reside in the east Cork village of Saleen and would remain available to minister in the area if call upon to do so.

The following Diocesan appointments will also come into effect from noon on September 17:

* Rev Patrick Corkery, CC Youghal to be CC Fermoy and reside in Kilworth

* An t-Ath Seán MacCarthaigh, SP Ballyvourney, also to be Adm Cill na Martra.

* Very Rev Brian Boyle, Adm. Fermoy, also to be Adm Kilworth.

* Very Rev Joseph O’Mahony, Adm Cill na Martra to be Adm Aghinagh.

* Rev James Greene, CC Mallow to be Adm Clondrohid.

* Rev Patrick McCarthy, returning from Sabbatical to be CC Inniscarra.

* Rev Damien Lynch, CC Inniscarra to be CC Mallow.

Bishop Crean further announced that the Rev Mark Hehir has been appointed director of the Diocesan Pilgrimage to Lourdes and that the Very Rev Gerard Conlon, PP Killavullen, will take on the role of Director of Mission and Ministry, leading a team of lay people offering formation for parish leadership.

“He (Rev Conlon) vacates the role of Diocesan Advisor for post primary schools, which he has filled for many years and for which we are deeply indebted to him. The roles of Diocesan Advisor for both primary and post primary schools will be announced in due course,” said Bishop Crean.

He said the clerical appointments were a reflection on the adjustments needed to “ensure the pastoral care of all the parishes in the Diocese.”

“The parishes of Baile Mhuirne, Cill na Martra and Clondrohid will be the responsibility of two priests. The parishes of Fermoy and Kilworth will be the responsibility of three priests working as a team. The pastoral care of Aghinagh and Macroom will continue to be linked in the new arrangement,” said Bishop Crean.

Bishop Crean said he and the people of the Diocese were “deeply grateful to our priests for their generosity of spirit and commitment”.

“As Canon Donal Leahy retires from full time ministry, we are grateful to God for his ministry in the various parishes he served. We pray the blessing of serenity upon his retirement,” said Bishop Crean.

“We pray too, for those taking on new assignments. Transition always brings its own demand. We pray the blessing of contentment upon them,” he concluded.