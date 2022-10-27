Beyoncé and Michelle Obama encourage Macroom TY students to ‘Shine’

TY students enjoy the Shine Festival at St. Mary’s. Photography by Kate Brennan & Niamh O’ Riordan of the St Mary’s TY Journalism Club

TRANSITION Year students from St. Mary’s Secondary School took part in the Shine Festival recently and had an extremely uplifting experience.

The Shine Festival is a very empowering, in person and online event. 100s of Ireland’s most inspirational women tell their stories and provide advice because they believe in a positive future for the next generation of women.

On the Shine Festival website you can watch live streams of inspirational women speaking at the in person event or you have the option to watch a pre recorded video on a wide range of useful and interesting topics.

There are many ‘stages’ on the website where you can get these videos such as the wellness stage, the careers stage,the women’s health stage, the arts stage, the our world stage, the sound stage, the stress busters stage and the shine heroes stage- with links to many engaging speeches by some amazing women such as Emma Watson, Beyoncé,Michelle Obama and more.

The website is really helpful in the sense that it gives great advice on how to boost your confidence.

There is even a self love wall where we were encouraged to write something that we like about ourselves.

The Fourth Years in St Mary’s were each assigned a chrome book that day, from 9-1.15, to watch any video of their choice, found on the Shine Festival website.

Personally, I have learned many positive things from the Shine Festival such as how to properly take care of my skin. y

The day also gave me a greater understanding of the nutrition that’s vital for teenage girls. The Shine Festival was exceptional because it never got boring.

There were so many options as to who to listen to and what to learn about. Definitely a hit with our class!