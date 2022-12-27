Cork

Back to Independent.ie

| 11.6°C Dublin

Close

Bereaved Cork parents invited to attend Anam Cara support meeting

The meeting will take place in The Clayton Hotel Silver Springs Hotel at 7.15pm on Wednesday, January 4. Expand

Close

The meeting will take place in The Clayton Hotel Silver Springs Hotel at 7.15pm on Wednesday, January 4.

The meeting will take place in The Clayton Hotel Silver Springs Hotel at 7.15pm on Wednesday, January 4.

The meeting will take place in The Clayton Hotel Silver Springs Hotel at 7.15pm on Wednesday, January 4.

corkman

Bill Browne

THE parental and sibling bereavement support group Anam Cara will hold its first Cork meeting of 2023 in The Clayton Hotel Silver Springs Hotel at 7.15pm on Wednesday, January 4.

Anam Cara CEO Shane O’Dwyer said that a phase often used at this time is ‘I will start that in the New Year’.

Privacy