Bereaved Cork parents invited to attend Anam Cara support meeting

THE parental and sibling bereavement support group Anam Cara will hold its first Cork meeting of 2023 in The Clayton Hotel Silver Springs Hotel at 7.15pm on Wednesday, January 4.

Anam Cara CEO Shane O’Dwyer said that a phase often used at this time is ‘I will start that in the New Year’.

“Anam Cara is inviting all bereaved parents to start their journey with us in January. Operating 14 free of charge, face-to-face meetings across the country along with online support, our door is always open to new attendees,” said Mr O’Dwyer.

The group offers a welcome to any bereaved parent from the Cork area, regardless of the age of the child or circumstances of death to the meeting and registration to attend is not required.

“The first time coming along can be toughest part of the journey. Those that come along for the first time can just be present…. there is no obligation to speak,” he added.

Another journey Anam Cara is launching in January is, ‘Miles that Matter’ fundraising challenge, which asks people to complete 280,000 steps during the month of February.

“People can do this any way they wish such as 10k steps a day, a series of 10k runs of even a marathon. Participants register free of charge but are encouraged to fundraise,” said Mr O’Dwyer.

“All participants receive a branded Anam Cara t-shirt and will be fully supported on their fundraising journey. People wishing to take part can contact Jamie on j.conway@anamcara.ie for further information”.

For more information about Anam Cara visit www.anamcara.ie, call 085 288 8888 or email info@anamcara.ie.