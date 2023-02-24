Benefits of Macroom’s €300m bypass could be lost when temporary roundabout is removed, says councillor

The 'temporary' Carrigaphooka Roundabout is scheduled to be removed later this year, when the Baile Mhúirne section of the bypass becomes operational.

A Cork councillor has said that much of the benefits of the Macroom bypass opened before Christmas were in danger of being lost when a temporary roundabout installed to facilitate the December opening was removed later this year.

Speaking at the Macroom Municipal District Council meeting on Friday, Cllr Ted Lucey expressed concern that hundreds of lorry drivers who were now accessing the bypass via the roundabout at Carrigaphooka to the west of Macroom town would be forced divert through the tcown if the roundabout was removed, as scheduled, when the Baile Mhúirne section of the bypass was opened in the Autumn.

"This roundabout is going to be removed in three or four months time and lorry drivers (coming from Killarney and Castletownbere via Ballingeary) will have no choice but to drive on to Macroom, past the Auld Triangle (pub) and turn up Millstreet Cross which artic drivers says is next to impossible, they can’t do it, so therefore they will bring the trucks back into town.

"There were more than 700 trucks passing through the town daily before the bypass opened,” said Cllr. Lucey. "They were definitely not all going west and in my estimation there will be a couple of hundred of them coming back this way if not more and they will all travel back through Macroom town in three or four months time when this(the Carrigaphooka roundabout) is gone.”

He said the Council did own a large parcel of land adjacent to the Millstreet junctio which had been set aside for a planned relief road but this had never been used and he suggested it could be now used to create a turning area to enable the nartic drivers to access the turn to be able to get onto the bypass.

He said that a roundabout could be installed to enable trucks to get onto the bypass. Without such a measure, the purpose of the bypass would be defeated.

"If this isn’t done, it’s going to put a complete damper on the whole thing.”

Cork County Council Senior Executive Officer Nicola Radley said that Cllr Lucey’s concern was being noted and would be conveyed to Cork County Council’s Roads Director Pádraig Barrett.