Beloved councillor’s memory is enshrined on Mallow’s boardwalk

A LOCAL politicians in Mallow, beloved in the community, became part of the town’s furniture this week when the ribbon was cut on the long awaited boardwalk which has been named in memory of the late Councillor Dan Joe Fitzgerald.

The Cllr Dan Joe Fitzgeral Boardwalk is 130 metres long and it almost seemed like it took 130 months to complete but the end of a long saga was reached on Monday when the walkway, aimed at providing a safe-way for pedestrians to cross the Blackwater, was finally and officially opened.

The segregated boardwalk runs along the length of Mallow Bridge and at three metres wide is designed to safely and comfortably accommodate pedestrians, wheelchair users and people pushing buggies. An additional lane has also been created on the bridge giving extra capacity and reducing the journey time for vehicles travelling across it.

Mallow bridge has been inexistence for more than 400 years with the early timber structures dating back to 1615. The first stone bridge was constructed in 1712 and despite being damaged by the Great Flood of 1853, four of the arches remain. The bridge spanning the river today was reconstructed with four new arches in 1856 and carries approximately 15,000 vehicles every day.

As she cut the ribbon on the bridge, County Mayor, Cllr Gillian Coughlan, describred Cllr Dan Joe Fitzgerald as someone who gave many years of devoted service to his native town of Mallow and the wider north Cork region.

“He has been described as a man of great integrity, a man of the people and was incredibly well respected,” said Cllr Coughlan who said the naming of a boardwalk in honour of Cllr Fitzgeral as a ‘very fitting tribute’.

“Thousands of vehicles drive over the bridge every day to access Mallow Town Centre.

“However, each of the bridges that stood here was built well before the arrival of the first motorcar in Ireland and with pedestrians, horses and carts in mind.

“I am delighted that the new boardwalk puts the focus on pedestrians once again, ensuring that they can safely walk into Mallow Town Centre separate from the busy traffic.”

County Cork CEO Tim Lucey described the new walkway as a 'wonderful addition to the town.

Mr Lucey said boardwalk formed part of ambitious plans for the town which also included new playground and restoration of the walled garden in Mallow Castle as well as the renovation of Spa House. He said a feasibility study on the Mallow Dungarvan Greenway was progressing.