Béal na Bláth commemoration to be televised live for first time

The Béal na Bláth Commemoration Committee at the site of the commemoration currently being renovated with the new stamp to mark the centenary of the death of Michael Collins.

The centenary commemoration of the killing of War of Independence leader Michael Collins at Béal na Bláth will be screened on RTÉ TV this weekend, a representative for the voluntary committee which organises the event has confirmed.

Speaking to The Corkman, Garret Kelleher said that the committee organising the event, which will this year feature speeches by both An Taoiseach, Mícheál Martin, and Fine Gael leader and Tánaiste Leo Varadkar, had decided to hire an outside broadcast company to provide the national broadcaster with a reliable live feed of the commemoration which RTÉ will then broadcast live on its RTÉ News Now channel.

"We're expecting a very large crowd seeing as it's the centenary event," said Mr Kelleher who said that the Fianna Fáil leader and his Fine Gael counterpart had been invited to speak as part of the committee's wish to heal Civil War division.

People wishing to attend the event, which gets underway at 3pm, are being advised to arrive early. The committee is working in conjunction with Kilmurry GAA club to run a Park and Ride service from Crookstown which is approximately 4.5km from the site at Glannarouge West. The Park and Ride buses will drop the attendees in Béal na Bláth village which will leave them a distance of 1km to walk to the site of the event. There will be a limited shuttle service for those who are infirm or have other medical issues to bring them to the site.

Other parking will be available in adjoining fields provided for the purpose by local farmers for people travelling from west Cork. Those parking facilities will only be a few hundred yards from the site and there will be a shuttle service available for those who may have medical needs wishing to attend.

This year, Cork County Council has received support from three Government departments to carry out a major renovation of the Béal na Bláth site and work is continuing on putting the finishing touches to this as Sunday's event approaches. "It will be finished and ready in good time," said Mr. Kelleher. "We're delighted that there's been such a considerable investment put into the site to make it more accessible to tourists and visitors."