Bargains galore up for grabs during September online property auctions

This vacant 3-bed at Ballyviniter, Mallow has a guide price of €165,000.

FIRST time buyers seeking to get onto the property ladder and investors may be interested in a number of attractively priced lots set to go under the virtual hammer during the upcoming Bid X1 online property auctions.

Properties in Donoughmore, Cullen and Mallow will be up for grabs during the September 16 auction, with guide prices starting as low as €70,000.

One lot likely to attract interest is a vacant, detached two-bed bungalow extending to approximately 58sq metres at Knockyrourke Donoughmore with a guide price of €70,000.

Set on a half-acre of land with spacious front and rear gardens, the house is described as requiring “extensive refurbishment’ and could prove to be an ideal starter home for people seeking to stamp their own mark on the property.

A vacant, detached three-bed dormer bungalow extending to approximately 140sq metres set on a 0.59-acre site at Ballyviniter, Mallow, roughly 6km for the town centre, will be up for grabs with a guide price of €165,000.

An attractively priced investment opportunity, Red Robin Cottage, Coalpits, Cullen, will also go under the hammer on September 16, with a guide price of €75,000.

Set on a 0.59-acre site, the detached three-bed dormer bungalow with rear and front gardens, is subject to a current annual rent of €11,400, returning a gross 15.3% yield.

A further four properties will go under the virtual hammer at a Bid X1 online auction on September 29.

One of these, a vacant detached two-story house at Taur, Newmarket in need of some tender loving care could prove to be an ideal buy for someone looking for their first home.

Described as being a “refurbishment opportunity”, the 113sq metre property on a 0.7-acre site has a guide price of €85,000.

A trio of investment opportunities will also open up at the September 29 auction, one being a two-bed, 67sq metre apartment at Riverview, The Bridge, Doneraile with a guide price of €75,000.

It is subject to a tenancy with a current annual rent of €6,600, returning a gross 8.8% yield.

A mid-terrace, 73 sq-metre three-bed house at Canon Sheehan Place in Mallow has a guide price of €95,000 and is subject to a tenancy at a current rent of €5,700 per annum. A note on the Bid X1 site said that according to current market rental comparisons “it appears the property is under rented.”

Finally, a detached three-bedroom cottage at Shanakeil Macroom, located roughly 5km from Macroom town, will be up for grabs with a guide price of €125,000.

Set on a 0.24-acres site, the property is subject to a tenancy at a current rent of €5,400 per annum. As with the previous property, the Bid X1 site said that it was “under rented”.

Registration for the auctions will open on September 2 and 15 respectively and will require a bidding deposit of €4,500, which will be fully refundable should a bid prove unsuccessful.

For more information about the auctions and the properties up for grabs visit www.bidx1.com.