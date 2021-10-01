Baptism of fire for Mitchelstown-born Chief of Staff of Defence Forces, Lt Gen Seán Clancy

Lt Gen Clancy, Minister Simon Coveney and Vice Admiral Mark Mellett pictured this week as the Mitchelstown man's appointment as Chief of Staff of the Defence Forces took effect.

Mitchelstown native General Seán Clancy took up his duties as Chief of Staff of the Defence Forces this week.

AS he took up the command of Óglaigh na hÉireann, Mitchelstown born Lieutenant General Seán Clancy said he was ‘deeply disturbed’ by a recent radio documentary which uncovered allegations of sexism, bullying, sexual assault and rape in the Irish Defence Forces.

In a short video distributed on Twitter, Lieutenant General Clancy, who took over as Defence Forces Chief of Staff from General Mark Mellett last week, referred specifically to the ‘Women of Honour’ RTÉ radio documentary broadcast in recent weeks.

General Clancy said he was moved by the courage of those who spoke on the programme.

"I am absolutely committed to addressing the concerns raised by the documentary,” he said. “There is no place for inappropriate or toxic behaviour within the Defence Forces.

"Leaders have a responsibility to manage the authority associated with rank and to ensure the vulnerable are protected.

"Loyal and faithful service to the State is the foundation on which our organisation is built,” he said, adding that it was embodied by the members of the Defence Forces, now numbering approximately 8,550 strong across all branches of the military – Army, Naval Service and Air Corps.

"It needs to remain part of a fit for purpose organisation for the benefit of the State.”

He said he was taking up the appointment as the Commission on the Defence Forces continued its work. “The General Staff and I have engaged and will continue to engage with the Commission on your behalf and I look forward to the opportunities their deliberations will reveal.”

The Defence Forces passed a ‘very significant milestone’ as the North Cork man took command as it reached 110,000 individual personnel deployed as part of the national response to the Covid 19 pandemic.

"I want to express my gratitude for the loyalty and dedication that you have shown through your courage and commitment in answering the State’s call.”

Describing the members of the Defence Forces as the most important element of their capability, General Clancy said his ‘first duty and priority’ was to ensure their continued ‘development and well being thereby ensuring the Defence Forces are operationally ready for deployment at home and overseas’.

General Clancy said he was very familiar from his previous role of the challenges faced by the Defence Forces with 'recruitment, retention and the associated issued of remuneration and service conditions’.

"I will continue to engage and advocate on your behalf in this regard.”

He thanked the members of the Defence Forces and their families whose support was essential to allow their family members to serve in the Defence Forces.

"We all know we are able to serve because of the sacrifices made by our families and friends.”

While he’s now risen to the top of the Defence Forces, General Clancy started off one of the first cubs to be invested into Mitchelstown Scout Group back in 1974. He had a distinguished career in the scouts before he ever joined the Defence Forces and once his appointment was announced this Summer, he rang his former comrades in the Mitchelstown Scout Group to reminisce over those days. The Scout Group published a congratulatory message on its Facebook page to welcome his appointment.

“Mitchelstown Scout Group would like to congratulate Sean Clancy on his appointment to the top position in the Irish Army, Chief of Staff. Indeed we are proud of his achievements in his chosen career."

General Clancy joined the Irish Defence Forces in 1984 as a cadet and commenced his flight training in 1986.

He has flown both fixed and rotary wing aircraft and has accumulated nearly 5,000 flight hours. He is a qualified type and instrument-rating examiner, a qualified flight simulator instructor and has most recently held type, instrument and NVG ratings on the AW139.

According to a Defence Forces statement, Lt Gen Clancy has been a driver

of change and a champion for innovation within the Defence Forces. He played a central role in the development of the Ireland’s first Emergency Aeromedical Service established in 2012. He has been a strong advocate for leadership and was the co-author of the Defence Forces Leadership Doctrine published in 2016. He subsequently led the team who developed the current vision and values-based strategy for the Defence Forces following the publication of the White Paper on Defence.

He holds a Bachelor of Science Degree from Trinity College, Dublin and a Masters in Military Leadership and Defence Studies from the National University of Ireland, Maynooth. He is a graduate of the Defence Forces Command and Staff College where he was the recipient of the Lt Gen Tadgh O’Neill Award. In 2017 he completed a Diploma in Advanced Management Performance with Smurfit Business School.

Lt Gen Clancy is married to Caroline. They have three children and live in Dublin.