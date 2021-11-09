Banteer playwright Sean set to bring his ‘Cause’ to the Everyman

A PLAY penned by Banteer native Sean O’Deadaigh (John Deady) based around the infamous 1920 Burning of Cork by Crown Forces, is set to enjoy a two-night run at Cork’s Everyman Palace Theatre later on this month.

‘The Cause’, an adaptation of Sean’s acclaimed screenplay ‘A Cause To Kill’ which has attracted huge interest from leading lights within the US movie keen to bring it to the silver screen, will take to the stage of the Everyman on November 24 & 25.

The play, directed by Tadgh O’Keeffe and featuring a cast of actors from the Glen Theatre Drama Group, an original song by Cork singer/songwriter Neasa de Baróid and a score by talented young Cork composer Peter O’Sullivan, played to full houses for 10 performances at Banteer’s Glen Theatre in September.

At the time Tadgh O’Keeffe, who has been involved in staging and directing dozens of productions at the Glen Theatre over the years gave a ringing endorsement of the play.

“I can honestly say that ‘The Cause’ is the closest that I have ever seen to the writing of the great John B Keane,” he said.

Its plot revolves around the capture of British Officer Spenser Chapman, a World War 1 veteran and member of the auxiliary division of the Royal Irish Constabulary (RIC) and his captors Irish Revolutionary Army captain Sean O’Donoghue and volunteer Jamesy O’Mahoney of the Cork No 1 Brigade.

Over the course of the play personal histories and motives are woven into the relationships between the three soldiers, with the clash of cultures and ideologies, mixed with rage and passion, making for potent mix of history and politics.

The tension ramps up when Cumann Na mBan members Peggy Duggan and Katie (Birdie) Conway arrive with news from the outside, with the terrible toll the war and killings extract captured in Katie’s poignant rendition of the song ‘Blood On My Hands’.

With time running out for Chapman, news of a further atrocity in West Cork reveals a hidden dark secret that seals his fate.

Sean told The Corkman that the ‘A Cause To Kill’ was the first part of a trilogy covering one of the most pivotal periods in Irish history and how it influenced the modern Ireland that we know today.

It follows the lead character and his comrades through the War of Independence and the Civil War though to the formation of the Free State.

“The trilogy will also feed off the experiences of their children through to the 1960s in a way that has never been done before, said Sean.

Sean said that he drew his inspiration for the characters in the screenplay from the experiences of the old men he met as a young boy growing up in the family pub ‘Deady’s’ (now the White country Inn) in the heart of Banteer village.

“As a boy I listened with wide-eyed fascination to their stories and anecdotes about the period. They left an indelible impression on me and for a long time I have wanted to breathe fresh life into those stories through my writing,” said Sean.

“All of us at Drive On Productions are indebted to the Gen Theatre and the people of Banteer for their support in staging ‘The Cause’ and supplying the inspiration for the screenplay.”

Tickets for ‘The Cause’ at the Everyman Palace Theatre, priced from €18 are available at www.everymancork.com.