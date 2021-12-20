Banteer man Rory remembered though air ambulance fundraiser

Pat and Bernie O’Connor from Banteer, presenting a cheque to Micheál Sheridan, CEO of Irish Community Air Ambulance at the ambulance base in Rathcoole. Also included is pilot Capt Tony McAleer. The funds were raised in memory of their son Rory who lost his life in a road traffic accident in 2011 Photo: David Keane.

THE memory of a young Banteer man who tragically lost his life in a car crash in 2011 will has been honoured through a campaign by his family in aid of the North Cork-based Irish Community Air Ambulance.

Rory O’Connor was just 19 when he was killed in the early hours of February 6, 2011 after the car was driving struck a wall at Gorteen, Ballymacquirk on the N72 road.

A keen sportsman Rory, who was studying Recreational Leisure at Tralee IT, was a member of the Banteer/Lyre GAA Club as well as the Duhallow Under-20, Cork Under-21 and Tralee IT football teams.

An immensely popular young man with a wide circle of friends, Rory was described as being caring, inclusive and kind, with his parents Bernie and Pat saying he always had a smile on his face.

They had planned to host a coffee morning on November 9 to mark what would have been Rory’s 30th birthday, with the aim of raising €2,000 for the Air Ambulance.

When Covid restrictions meant this was not possible, the family decided to hold a virtual fundraiser, instead asking to donate to a Go Fund Me page set up in memory of Rory.

“We would ask you to take a mindful 10 minutes, boil the kettle, make a cuppa and donate the price of a coffee and a sticky bun in Rory’s name,” reads a message on the page.

Much to their surprise and delight the of donations easily shot past the €2,000 target within the space of just two-hours – and just kept getting higher and higher.

Bernie and Pat this week visited the Air Ambulance Rathcoole base to present a cheque for €37,784 to the charity’s CEO Micheál Sheridan.

The donations are still keep coming in as of this week the rolling total of donations stood at €38,170.

Bernie said the family had been overwhelmed by the “extremely generous” response to the appeal by the public.

“We want to say a huge thank you to the more than 860 donors. People gave with their hearts, it feels like everyone who heard about it donated - amazingly we’re still receiving donations,” said Bernie.

She said the family chose the Air Ambulance as beneficiaries because their home is on its flightpath and every time she heard the helicopter overhead she used to be “filled with dread thinking about whoever was in trouble.”

“Since I visited the base and met the crew I feel much more positive. I now believe the helicopter is the sound of hope, bringing advanced paramedics to the scene and taking patients to the hospital that best suits their needs,” said Bernie.

“It is wonderful to think that Rory’s legacy is living on - that he is still making a difference and will facilitate many air ambulance taskings in the weeks and months ahead,” she added.

Accepting the cheque Micheál Sheridan said thanked the O’Connor family “and everyone near and far who donated.”

“We have received great support from Banteer and the people of north Cork since day one and we are forever grateful,” said Mr Sheridan.

“Each mission costs approximately €3,500, which means that not only have you remembered a remarkable young man but you have also funded at least ten of our future missions,” he added.