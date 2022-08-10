Banteer Macra summer field evening to support Marymount Hospice

Banteer Macra looking ahead to their Field Evening in Kilcorney on Saturday, August 20. Photo by John Tarrant.

A planned Banteer Macra Field evening is set to pack a mighty atmosphere on a staging in Kilcorney on Saturday, August 20 commencing at 3pm. The event is scheduled at a location close to Healy’s Bar with fun for all the family promised.

Over the years, the Banteer club has remained one of the most progressive units in the country with a number of outstanding successes achieved in addition to hosting a diverse range of community events and the upcoming Field Evening recalls similar events of the past. Organisers are drawing up a mixed programme of events ranging from tug-o-war, stockjudging, pony rides, bouncing castles, trad music and live entertainment into the night.

Banteer Macra Chairperson Amanda O’Sullivan explained a packed programme promises to entertain all the family with proceeds from the event supporting the Friends of Marymount Hospice.

“Plans are at an advanced stage for the Field Evening, a mixed programme of events are planned in terms of competitions, novelty events and live entertainment for young and old”, said Amanda.

The Banteer club continues to hold a strong position within Macra, the success of club members in competitions has been the backbone of the flourishing Duhallow base and over the years, the club provided great leaders to Avondhu Region and the Cork County Executive.

“Club members have enjoyed many social events, nights out and most importantly, many long-lasting friendships that have been formed down through the years”, said Amanda who recently was crowned International Miss Macra.

“I was thrilled to win, a terrific experience in Tipperary and to be crowned Miss Macra was special with a huge support from Banteer club present”, said Amanda.