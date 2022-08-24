Banteer Macra Field Evening in Kilcorney proves a huge success

Julia Buckley, Kilbrin and Oscar all smiles at the Banteer Macra Field Day. Picture John Tarrant

An action packed programme thrilled young and old at the Banteer Macra Field Evening hosted in Kilcorney.

Over recent years, the club has gained a reputation for their excellent promotions and this latest undertaking was no exception. Favourable weather added to the occasion, which ensured a large attendance participating in a full and diverse programme.

Banteer MC Kelvin O’Connor said the Field Evening reminded him of similar events of the past.

“We included a mixed schedule ranging from tug-o-war, weight of the bull, pony rides, bouncing castles, dog show and live entertainment into the night,” said Kelvin.

The club welcomed Ennis Macra members as part of the ‘Know Your Neighbour’ Club Exchange.

Prizewinners at the Field Day included: Guess the weight of the bull: Joey Murphy; Guess where the cow will poo: John Sheehan; U12s fastest milk the cow: Karlee Keane and Niamh Denn; U12 Hang Tough: Abbie O Shea; Adults Hang Tough: Fiona Bailey; Guess the balloons in the cab of the tractor: Brian Buckley; Guess the number of sweets in the jar: Sophie O Leary and Tug of War: Banteer Macra team of Matthew Weathers, Tom Doody, John Cashman, Joseph Murphy and Martin O Regan.

Proceeds will support the Friends of Marymount Hospice in providing in-patient palliative care units and an outlet that offers a day care facility and community-based programmes.

It was an excellent event and thoughts already are turning to 2023 with Banteer Macra club members planning for a follow up Field Evening next summer.