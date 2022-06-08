Bank-holiday tragedies see number of fatalities on Irish roads this year increase to 77

The multi-agency checkpoint on the M8 near Mitchelstown last Friday.

WITH seven tragic deaths the June bank-holiday weekend turned out to be the worst weekend on Irish roads so far this year.

It brought the number of people killed on our roads this year to 77 compared to 44 this time last year, with Garda Assistant Commissioner Paul Hilman describing the increase in fatalities as a being a “very worrying trend”.

In their ongoing campaign to address the problem Gardaí in North Cork, in conjunction with the RSA and Revenue, undertook a multi-agency checkpoint on the M8 near Mitchelstown last Friday.

A Garda spokesperson said officers from the road policing, drug, detective and dog unit supported by their active mobility team used the latest technology in a bid to detect vehicles committing road traffic offences.

“We detected two drivers under the influence of drugs and one drunk driver. We also detected vehicles with bald and unsafe tyres, no insurance and no motor tax,” said the spokesperson.

During the course of the operation three people were arrested and their vehicles seized.

The operation was widely applauded by people on social media, with one commentator saying it was “great to see proactive policing on our roads”.

Meanwhile, Garda figures have shown there were 2,298 detections for speeding offences across the country over the course of the bank-holiday weekend, 60 Fixed Charge Notices were issued to unaccompanied learner drivers with 41 vehicles seized and 47 detections for not wearing of seatbelts.

Gardaí made seven arrests and seized 96 vehicles in relation to insurance related offences.

Of huge concern was the number of detections for driving under the influence, with 88 arrests for drunk driving and a further 58 for drug driving.