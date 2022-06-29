Balmy evening allows for impressive gathering at Sunday’s Well

Therese Rahilly, Mary Murphy, Eileen Murphy, Billy Murphy and Kathleen Buckley at the annual Sunday's Well Mass, Banteer. Photo by John Tarrant.

Donal Cashman, Kanturk,; Mary and Anthony Murphy , Nadd at the Sunday's Well Mass, Banteer. Photo by John Tarrant.

Summer Mass celebrated by Fr. William Winter at an elevated Sunday's Well near Banteer. Photo by John Tarrant.

Breeda O'Sullivan and daughter in law Megan from Chicago at the Sunday's Well Mass, Banteer. Photo by John Tarrant.

Karen and Julia Buckley pictured at the Sunday's Well Mass, Banteer. Photo by John Tarrant.

Danny Twomey joined by Mary and Christy Lehane at the Sunday's Well Mass, Banteer. Photo by John Tarrant.

Favourable weather added to the convening of a large attendance at the annual Sunday’s Well close to Banteer.

Parish Priest Fr. William Winter celebrated supported by Banteer Choir at an elevated and picturesque setting over the river Lacklown. The Sunday’s Well landmark is the location of a religious history of Banteer parish going back hundreds of years with a Mass Rock in close proximity.

The occasion remembered the late Willie Rahilly, Michael Twomey and Pat Twomey who contributed immensely to the development of the landmark. Spokesperson for the organisers Karen Buckley said the tranquil Well remains a place to be visited for locals and thanks to the support of a restoration group, land owner John Joe McSweeney, IRD Duhallow, Banteer Macra and others.

“With the Well to be restored has allowed public devotion to take place over recent years, that has been contributed by so many people and groups and we’re thankful to all involved”, said Karen.