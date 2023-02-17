Ballyvourney section of €300m N22 bypass scheduled for completion by October

The high level bridge at Sliabh Riabhach is the final bridge in the 22 bridge Macroom-Baile Mhúirne N22 bypass.

A spokesperson for the companies involved in the construction of the N22 bypass of the Gaeltacht villages of Baile Mhic Íre and Baile Mhúirne has said the work should be complete by October of this year.

According to the spokesperson, work is continuing on schedule and while delays are possible due to events such as bad weather, the bypass is likely to be ready for traffic by October.

In early December the Macroom section of the bypass, approximately 8km of dual carriageway connecting the Coolcower roundabout on the eastern side of Macroom and Carrigaphooka on the western flank was officially opened by then Taoiseach Mícheál Martin.

Work is continuing on the remaining section of the motorway, approximately 14km from Carrigaphooka to Sliabh Riabhach on the Killarney side of Baile Mhúirne,

Included in the works being undertaken in the early months of 2023 are progressing the last of 22 bridges included in the entire 22km span of the bypass, the bridge at Sliabh Riabhach, the construction of drainage channels and the completion of accommodation roads for landowners.

In recent weeks, traffic between Baile Mhúirne and Killarney has been diverted at Sliabh Riabhach as work has progressed on the bridge.