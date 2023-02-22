Ballyvourney girls make it through to last eight of FAI competition

Peileadirí an tSuláin/Sullane FC's Under 12 girls team have made it through to the quarter finals of the national competition.

THErE are great things happening on the soccer front in the area and that’s a credit to clubs like Macroom FC and others.

Sullane FC/Peileadóirí an tSuláin are located out in Baile Mhúirne/Cúil Aodha and have been doing tremendous work to teach the skills of the beautiful game to local youngsters.

The Under 12 girls team played on Sunday against Kilkenny and were triumphant, winning 2-1. This was the last 16 of the national cup competition and now Sulán are facing a Galway Gaeltacht team. Bearna/Na Forbacha in the quarter finals.

As the World Cup takes place in Australia later this year, who’s to know that, in years to come, some of these talented young footballers will not be donning the green shirt of their country to represent Ireland in future World Cups! Sulán abú!