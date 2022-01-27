Ballymaquirke Cross works delay anger

The decision whether to give planning permission for the Ballymaquirke Cross roundabout has been delayed until mid March by An Bórd Pleanála.

THE decision by An Bórd Pleanála to delay the planning body’s decision on the go ahead for building a roundabout at a notorious cross on the main Mallow-Killarney road has been greeted with dismay and frustration by local councillors.

An Bórd Pleanála announced on Tuesday that its decision whether to give the green light for a roundabout at Ballymaquirke Cross would be delayed but a decision would be given by March 11.

The latest delay coincided with a decision by Transport Infrastructure Ireland to allocate just €3,000 to the project in this year’s road allocations, news which was confirmed at Monday’s meeting of Cork County Council. In December An Bórd Pleanála announced that a decision would be made by the end of January.

The lack of a definitive decision on the planning status of the project was key to the allocation of what was described as a sum which would only tide it over.

The cross is a noted accident black spot and the roundabout was decided as the best option to improve the safety at the cross roads, the junction of the N72 and the R579.

Fine Gael elected representative, Councillor John Paul O’Shea, described his reaction to the news as one of ‘extreme disappointment’.

“I really hope they will consider this before this date and give us a positive response.

“We need a decision on this as soon as possible so we can progress this Scheme with the National Roads Office of Cork County Council and Transport Infrastructure Ireland.”

He added that the Council would have to return to TII at that point to seek further funds to complete the project.

According to Cllr Bernard Moynihan of Fianna Fáil, the latest delay, which follows the announcement in December that the decision would be given in January, was a cause of frustration.

“This project is vital for road safety and it’s important that we get work started on it without further delay,” he said.

“The details of the project have been agreed already between Cork County Council and TII and there should be no delay at this point to the project proceeding.”