Ballyhoura Development in running for Excellence award

Ballyhoura Development is delighted to be shortlisted as one of the finalists for the 2022 Environmental, Social and Governance Awards, in association with Business and Finance.

The Awards recognise efforts in setting standards for Environmental, Social and Governance Excellence.

As a community-led, local development company, the Board of Ballyhoura Development has long recognised the importance of environmental, social, and governance issues and how they impact on local sustainable development.

Growing climate change concerns are increasing the importance of locally led solutions and Ballyhoura Development continue to provide information, improve knowledge, and build local capacity to adopt and adapt to sustainable development challenges.

The recently appointed Chairperson of Ballyhoura Development, Mary Laffan, acknowledged that ‘”monitoring, measuring, and reporting on environmental, social and governance activities, along with internal policies and procedures, helps the Board of Ballyhoura Development to continuously improve and make effective decisions to support local communities. We are delighted to be shortlisted from among the 100 entries nationwide under the Good Governance Award.”

Speaking ahead of the awards, Ian Hyland, owner, and publisher of Business & Finance, said:

“The Awards was established to honour those who are setting the standards for ESG excellence. We had some fantastic entries, and all finalists deserve our congratulations in reaching this stage. We are looking forward to celebrating their success on June 30th.”

The Awards will showcase successes, best practices, and highlight the importance of transparency of environmental, social and governance activities.