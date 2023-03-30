Ballydesmond man is set to go many extra miles, backwards, for Pieta House

Connie Tarrant of E.Tarrant & Sons, Banteer, is sponsoring the car that Andy Moynihan will reverse around a 76km route in aid of Pieta House on Easter Sunday

Ballydesmond man Andy Moynihan getting in some practice ahead of his fundraiser on Easter Sunday for Pieta House. Andy will reverse a car around Duhallow for 76km in memory of his late brother in law Michael Murphy who passed away in 2011. Photos by Sheila Fitzgerald

Going backwards is usually viewed as counter productive but it’s going to be a hugely positive move on Easter Sunday when Ballydesmond man Andy Moynihan will reverse a car around a 76k route in aid of Pieta House.

Andy has organised the fundraiser in memory of his late brother-in-law, Michael Murphy, who sadly passed away in 2011. “I always intended raising funds for Pieta House in the hope of helping and supporting anyone with suicidal or self harming thoughts,” Andy told The Corkman.

Coming up with the somewhat unique concept of reversing a car, he roped in a team of family and friends to help accelerate the event.

E. Tarrant & Sons, Skoda dealers in Banteer are helping to drive the project forward by supplying a car to Andy for the day.

Connie Tarrant said the company is very pleased to be involved in Andy’s Reverse Car Run. “We are delighted to be able to support this fundraiser. Mental health is a very relevant subject at the moment and something everyone needs to mind, so we wish Andy the very best of luck and we hope he raises a lot of money for Pieta House,” said Connie..

E. Tarrant’s have been to the fore for many years supporting local clubs and amenities, including the GAA, golf, cycling and rallying. “We get local support and we feel it is important to give back,” Connie Tarrant said.

‘Andy’s Reverse Car Run’ will begin in Ballydesmond at 12 noon on Easter Sunday, April 9th and will take in the villages of Kiskeam, Boherbue, Newmarket, Kanturk, Banteer, Rathcoole, Millstreet, Cullen and Knocknagree before returning to Ballydesmond.

Along the route there will be volunteers in each village accepting donations for Pieta House. Alternatively, people can donate by logging onto www.idonate.ie/fundraiser/eileen-moynihan326.

In addition, fliers posted all around the Duhallow area displaying the route feature a QR code which, when scanned, will link directly into the idonate page.

Readers can check into Andy’s Reverse Car Run on Facebook and Instagram for updates and Andy can be contacted at 087 9179165.