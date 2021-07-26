Ballydesmond beauty therapist scoops hat-trick of top awards

THE Ballydesmond based Beauty Therapist Sinéad Murphy is now a player on the international stage after scooping an incredible hat-trick of awards across Europe for three of her Blumáin Organic products.

In May Sinéad’s Coconut Lip Balm won the ‘Best Lip Balm’ award in RSVP Magazine in May. In recent weeks she followed this up with silver in the UK Green Parent Natural Beauty awards and bronze for her Geranium & Orange Cleansing Oil in the pan-European ‘Free From Skincare’ Awards

The product entries for the awards were put through a rigorous testing process, with the winning products chosen by a panel of experts, beauty bloggers and readers.

Sinéad said her Blumáin range, which is hand made in the workshop of her Finishing Touch Beauty Salon, came about because she wanted to provide her clients with “affordable, luxurious skincare products that would get them the results they were looking for”.

“All the skincare products are certified organic by the IOA (Irish Organic Association), they are packed with only the finest organic vegetable oils, essential oils, floral waters, botanical extracts and active ingredients. I am absolutely delighted to win these awards for my products, it’s a lovely reward for all the hard work that goes into making them,” said Sinéad.

Winning these prestigious awards highlights the reputation Blumain Organics has in the Skincare field.

“The cleansing oil has been one of my best sellers from the beginning because it’s suitable for all skin types and it’s just brilliant at removing makeup and the night cream . It was only launched last October and been a huge hit with my customers, so I’m delighted to be able to now say it is an award winning product too,” said Sinéad

“I love making my products, and the fact that I get to use them on my clients in my salon is the icing on the cake, I just love seeing the difference in their skin after one of my facials,” she added,

Sinead told The Corkman she had a keen interest in beauty, makeup and nails from a young age, but realised while studying beauty therapy in college her true passion was skincare.

“I love the difference a facial and a good home skincare routine can make to a client’s skin. When I opened my salon back in 2010 in the middle of the recession, I found that the majority of my clients just couldn’t afford the Salon brands I offered,” said Sinéad.

“This was quite frustrating as I wasn’t able to help them like I wanted to. I thought about starting my own range to be able to offer something that was just as luxurious and effective but more affordable. I started studying natural cosmetics and the rest is history. I love the creativity of being able to develop my own products. I aim to produce products that will solve the many conditions and concerns that I see my clients dealing with,” she added.

Like many business people, she said she was devastated when she had to close down in March 2020 due to the pandemic.

“It was a huge blow with so much uncertainty. I had really only developed Blumáin for my own salon clients, even though I had a website set up for it. With nothing but time on my hands, I gave it my all,” she said.

Through the power of social media and word of mouth it just took off. I think people became so much more aware of supporting local that it just seemed to spread like wild fire.”

Sinéad said that even through he doors to her salon remained closed, she had never been busier.

“I would never have had the time to really get Blumáin going had the Salon been open as normal. I’ve managed to grow my business so much in the last 18-months that I now supply other Salons with my products,” she said.

Sinéad feels that women put a lot more emphasis on their skincare nowadays rather than trying to cover up their skin with makeup.

“I have women telling me all the time that they never really looked after their skin until the pandemic. During the enforced lockdown, people found they had more time to look after themselves because they were either off work or they were working from home, so self care really became a priority for many people.”

The Corkman asked Sinead if she has some tips for people who want to hold on to their youthful skin for as long as possible.

“It’s never to late to start a good skincare routine. If you don’t know where to start then speak to a professional to get the best advice for your skin. Start with the basics, like cleansing and sun protection and build on your routine from there. Skincare is all about building a habit and making it a priority in your day” she said.

The Blumáin range is available for sale in Sinead’s salon, Finishing Touch Beauty Salon in Ballydesmond, on her website www.blumainorganicskincare.ie and on Facebook and Instagram.



